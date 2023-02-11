It seems that we all have at least one aspect of our life about which we are never happy, no matter its current status. For me it is how busy I am. If I am busy, I long for when my life will slow down. Then when it does slow down, I am bored.
My life is generally pretty full. I have my business, I have several volunteer responsibilities in the community, I have this column, and I have my responsibilities at home. I am certainly not unique in having this type of schedule. Many people have even more commitments than I do, and we all have to find a way to balance them.
Managing the activities that occur on a recurring and regular schedule are, at least in theory, the easiest to handle. You know when they happen and can plan for them. I am a planner. Logistics comes naturally to me. I will frequently plan out my day and my week, so as to be on time to meetings or turn things in by the deadline. (My editor is laughing right now).
It is the unexpected things that come up that tend to cause me stress. Whether it is the last minute meeting, or the client that suddenly needs something yesterday, we all experience these things. I then have to find a way to reshuffle my plans to fit them in and get everything done.
The nature of my business is also, at times, unpredictable. Political consulting has ebbs and flows in the workload. There are certain times when I have to struggle to find work, while there are other times when there is plenty to do.
When I find myself in one of those slower periods in my business, and my other commitments are predictable, I find myself having that free time I had been longing for during crunch time. I enjoy it for a few days, but after a short time I get bored. I start hoping for more work and start looking for things to do. Apparently, I am incapable of relaxing for very long. So, then I will often take on some new responsibility. It keeps me busy, and thus happy, until my other roles ramp up again. The cycle then repeats. I get overworked, stressed, and pine for time off.
I am also much better at time management when I am busy. I am forced to plan things and do my very best to keep to that schedule. If I don’t, I will miss deadlines or be late to meetings. Being busy is actually, probably good for me. When I have more free time and can get things done at a more leisurely pace, then I sometimes struggle. I think, ”I have plenty of time to get this done.” Then suddenly, I don’t have plenty of time.
I guess I will never be satisfied when it comes to the number of things I have to get done and how much free time I have. I guess the grass, or in my case, the schedule, is always greener on the other side.