Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
The park at Reece Street and Callahan was a popular place for kids to meet and play. There were swings and other equipment. A baseball field was laid off for those who wanted to play ball. There was benches to sit on and enjoy a good book.
My favorite place was a bench under a big oak tree. In those days air conditioning was something that a poor boy read about in a book. The next best thing was under a shade tree.
I had gathered up my book and gone to my favorite place. There was a small group of girls sitting on a curved bench, laughing and carrying on. My niece was in the crowd. They were in the age group of 12 to 14. Two girls had come out and sat down with me. We were talking when one of them said, “There he comes.”
I looked to see who they were talking about. Coming across from Callahan Street was a tall lanky boy. I had never seen him in the park before. I asked the girls who he was.
“He moved in on Camp Street,” one of them said. “He likes to make fun of us because he thinks he is better than we are.”
I watched as he approached the girls at the curved bench. He put his foot on the bench between my niece and another girl and said something that didn’t agreed with the girls.
I marked my place in my book and got up. He had turned his back to me and didn’t see me as I walked up and listened. He was giving my niece a hard time about a sweater that she had on.
“Looks like something you would find in a trash can,” I heard him say.
I spoke up. “What’s the matter, little sister, is the bad boy giving you a hard time?” I had a habit back then of calling my niece “little sister,” for she had been raised up with us like a sister.
He turned, almost falling. His face had a look that said fear. He began to back up and ran into the curved bench. He could not go any farther. I had him blocked and I moved in close to him.
“What seems to be your trouble,” I asked.
“No trouble,” he stammered.
“If there is no trouble, then why were you giving my little sister a hard time about her sweater?”
“I was just funning with her. I didn’t know that she was your sister.”
“Would it have made any difference if you had known who she was?”
“Yes. I have heard about you and that you don’t put up with any one bothering you and your family.”
I took a hold of his arm and led him out of hearing distance of the girls. I told him about the facts of life if he bothered any of the girls in the park who were smaller than he was. I let him know how I felt about making fun of the person and the clothes they wore.
Times were hard back then. There were not jobs enough for everyone. You had to make do with what you had. I invited him to come back in the evening when the big boys and girls were there. I wanted to see him make fun of them.
I turned his arm loose and said, “Now get away from here and leave these small girls alone.” I watched as he left, hoping that he would come back to the park. I had told him that we had a Golden Glove boxer that came to the park in the evening. I wanted him to make fun of him. He would have to guess who the boxer was.
I sat back down on the bench by the two girls and then was told about an incident that set my blood to boiling. It seems a girl named Sarah was made fun of to the point that she went home crying.
I don’t recall ever seeing him in the park again. There was some reason he never came back. It could have been that he would meet up with the Golden Glove boxer.
I have never believed in making fun of anyone. The way they look or the way they dress. In this great country of ours we have the freedom to dress the way we want to and can afford. The way we look is not something that we can do anything about.
God made us the way we are. We will change the way we look when we are called home to live in Heaven.