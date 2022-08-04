Here I am once again, sitting at the dining room table in what was once my mom’s apartment and later on Hartwell and Christopher’s after Mom passed. It’s quiet here. I look out the double windows and watch rabbits play and Monarch butterflies flit up to the top of a giant Crepe Myrtle bush (a tree now, really) full of pure white blossoms. My secretary gave me that beautiful thriving plant at least 25 years ago.
I was so looking forward to our Emert Family Reunion this year. It was postponed in 2020 because of covid and last year that awful virus reared its ugly head again. It has done the same thing this year, especially in this area, so with Bill’s and my compromised immune systems, we thought it best not to be in crowds.
As I sit here, my mind goes back to when I was a wee girl. The reunions those years were at the old Emert home place, a mountain farmhouse that saw a young married couple move in and produce 11 children. That couple was my grandparents, George and Bessie Maples Emert. They married very young. He was 16 and she was 15. I have a picture of them on their wedding day, standing in front of a beautiful hand made quilt. They were holding hands and looked so happy. It was my understanding that it was unusual to show outright affection back in those days. Obviously, my grandparents did not follow that rule. I like that.
They had seven boys and four girls. I believe my dad was the fifth child. They were all an attractive bunch. The men were generally tall, with anywhere from blond to dark hair. The women were small and pretty. They were all tough mountain folks from the Great Smoky Mountains, and most were musically inclined. Several played musical instruments like the banjo, fiddle, harmonica, guitar, and mandolin. My grandmother played the dulcimer. Daddy could play any instrument by ear. He’d hear a new tune and if a piano was near, he’d be playing that song in a short time. It was phenomenal.
The girls could sing, and my Aunt Ruth was pretty good on the guitar. At family gatherings, it was like being at a concert. I loved all the music. Most tunes were ancient mountain music with origins from Ireland or Scotland. Some were catchy and others were mournful tales of lost loves and tragedies. Some were lively instrumentals like the “Alabama Jubilee.”
My Uncle Butler taught me what is now called buck dancing, but I don’t remember it being called any particular name way back then. It was very much like the Highland fling from Scotland or dances from Ireland. I think that’s why I love to watch Riverdance. I used to be able to do a lot of those moves, but age has caught up with me. I shuffle my feet more and don’t try those kicks. When I think about it, Uncle Butler was quite elderly back then. He was my great uncle. I think he was in his late 70s or early 80s. He was a good dancer and I adored him.
When we all got together for family reunions, the old homeplace soon became too small to accommodate the crowd. We started meeting at the pavilion at Douglas Dam outside of Sevierville, Tennessee, on Douglas Lake. As a kid, I remember the cousins — and there was a passel of us — would run all over the place. There was an area we called “The Bowl” that was kind of scooped out of the side of a hill. My Aunt Reva, the youngest of the 11 kids, would get a softball game going with her nieces and nephews. Before too long, the grown-ups would join and what a rousing game we’d have!
My daddy was a great player. He played some semi-pro ball way back when. My mom, sister, and I would sit on the hood of the car and watch him play. My brother wasn’t even a twinkle in my father’s eyes yet. I remember that it seemed like he always got on base and I do remember a few homeruns. I think this is why I love baseball so much.
Some years ago, the pavilion became difficult to reserve, so we went to another location. It was a nice place, but it wasn’t Douglas. This year, the reunion returned to the place we had romped at when we were kids. Only one Emert sibling is left now of the 11. I was so looking forward to seeing him, but we plan to visit this month in a place where some of my fondest memories began.
Wait! I think I hear “Wildwood Flower!” Time to dance.