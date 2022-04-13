Did you know that the Father of Cedartown, Asa Prior, had five Deaf children? Did you know that Georgia School for the Deaf is one of the oldest schools in Georgia? Did you know that the Priors and I both have a connection to GSD? Read on to find out more.
People who made history are frequently left out of stories simply because they are Deaf. That’s why there are many gaps in our known history of Deaf people.
I did not have a chance to learn much Deaf history at GSD, which is typical for Deaf people everywhere. With experience teaching Deaf and hearing students in K-12 and college classrooms, and years of research into more than 200 Deaf schools in the United States, I wish to tell the stories that have been swept under the rugs of history and covered with the cobwebs of time.
American School for the Deaf established in 1816 and opened in 1817, was a language-rich environment brimming with culture. Students spoke different native signed languages, such as Martha Vineyard Sign Language and Indigenous tribes’ signed languages.
Laurent Clerc, a prominent, well-respected graduate and teacher of the world’s first public Deaf school in Paris, France, and the Father of Deaf Education in the U.S., taught at ASD speaking old French Sign Language. All the signed languages in use at ASD contributed to the formation of American Sign Language. Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet, a hearing minister, operated as a principal, now known as a superintendent.
Asa Prior and his wife, Sarah “Sallie” Abigail (Witcher) Prior, had 14 children. Five of the children were born Deaf. Because Georgia did not have its own Deaf school at the time, the eldest two Deaf Priors, Ephraim and Middleton, were sent to ASD in 1832.
While the older Deaf Priors were at ASD, people worked to establish a Deaf school in Georgia. John J. Flournoy, a brilliant, multilingual, affluent Deaf Georgian taught by Laurent Clerc in the 1820s, convinced the state legislature to establish a Deaf school in Georgia. Flournoy became the founder of GSD when the law passed on Dec. 21, 1833. However, the act was ignored for 13 years, because the state doubted Flournoy’s ability to run a Deaf school.
After Ephraim and Middleton returned home from ASD in 1835, Asa began building the First Baptist Church at its first location on Brooks Street in Cedartown, next to Asa Prior Cemetery. The church has since relocated three times and is now on College Street, across from Gammage Funeral Home in what was the Prior family home. Three years later, Sallie passed away of cancer and was buried in the cemetery.
Not much is known about the Deaf Prior siblings from 1835 to 1842, but it is easy to imagine the whole family was involved in building the church. Also, the younger Deaf siblings, Lucius, Abigail, and Angeline, likely learned from the older two who went to ASD. When the church was completed, the Deaf Priors were possibly homeschooled there. Asa continued to push the state to open a Deaf school.
The state funded an experimental school, the Cedar Valley Academy, presided by Benjamin Mosley on Old Cave Spring Road in Cedartown from 1842 to 1845. This school could technically be considered as GSD, but is recorded as preceding GSD. All five Deaf siblings and other Deaf students attended.
Records from 1844 show the experiment was deemed successful. I believe it succeeded because there was an unnamed Deaf teacher, or the students worked together to learn. Perhaps Ephraim and Middleton took on teaching roles since they had already gone to ASD. It is common for hearing people to get credit for Deaf people’s successes.
On Christmas Day in 1845, the state announced GSD would be located in Cave Spring. Shortly after, Oliver P. Fannin was appointed to run GSD. Fannin did not speak any signed languages, so Clerc trained him at ASD. While there, Fannin met Josephus B. Edwards, a Deaf teacher from Georgia and ASD alumnus. Edwards agreed to be a teacher at his school.
Thirteen years after Flournoy’s act passed, GSD opened on May 15, 1846, in a log cabin behind the Hearn Manual Labor School, with four students. In August 1847, one of GSD’s first students, Almira C. Peugh, was hired to teach. Around the same time, Angeline entered GSD. Shortly after that, GSD relocated into the newly built Fannin Hall, now the home of Cave Spring City Hall. Records show Lucius entered GSD in 1849. Lucius and Angeline met their sweethearts at GSD and married them years later.
Lucius then attended ASD for about six months, according to the Cogswell Heritage House at the American School for the Deaf. Lucius “has been taught in a common school with such success that he uses common language pretty well and can write quite a good letter. His father says he wants to become a teacher …” It is curious that Lucius went to ASD after GSD had opened. Later, according to the 1850 census, all five Deaf Priors were homeschooled and taught by E. R. King, even though GSD was nearby. Even more curious!
Both John J. Flournoy and the Prior family deserve salutes for their roles in establishing GSD. Learn more about the Deaf Priors in my next column.