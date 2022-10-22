We have lost our way by playing dangerous games of seeing who can tell the biggest lie and make it stick. It began as jokes, to see who wanted to play for fun. After a couple of years, it became a part of our real identity.
We are playing dangerous games in this country. When we were younger, we called it Chicken; as we got older and stronger and could press harder than our playmate, we called it Uncle. Behind our parents’ backs, we even ventured to the game of Russian Roulette, hoping no one was watching us or thinking no one really cared.
Now the adults have created a more dangerous game, and it is called self-delusion. Many adults who know better are encouraging themselves and their children to join in the game.
Based on a vision, one of God’s Old Testament prophets by the name of Isaiah not only saw what was happening around him, his prophetic message is for us today. He was telling Judah that the God they claim to identify with was watching them and calling them back to him. He told them their sins lay bare for all to see and they still had time to do some housecleaning. Does that sound like Isaiah is speaking to us?
In this country that once identified itself as God-fearing, we say (seemingly with meaning and good intentions) “God bless America.” But we never have followed the statement with “We bless God.”
Are we blessing God when we have millions of people who are corrupt and stealing from the poor, lying — and realizing that what is being told is a lie yet declaring that is the proper thing to do — threating the truth tellers, taking steps to tear down every law that holds the country together and placing themselves in law-abiding positions for power? Are we not people who have forgotten who our master is? Even domesticated animals never forget who their masters are.
Isaiah told Judah that when God pulls the cover back all of their evil-doing will be seen. The prophet told the people that it will be like pulling down the front walls and doors from their homes. Everything in the kitchen sink will be exposed. Closet doors are down and the closets lay bare. The junk in the garage will be exposed. The dirty clothes on the floor in the washroom will be exposed.
He was talking to Judah but, if we think about it, that is a description of our country today. All of our dirty behind-the-scene acts are being exposed to the world. The main thing is, do we see what they see? Do we see what God sees?
Are we telling ourselves that their eyes are lying? Are we telling ourselves that greed, corrupt dealing, hateful behavior toward people who are different, honoring evildoers laden down with iniquity and lifting up their offspring are the correct things to do?
We here in America are quick to say that we are the children of God, and at the same time we are committing delusional acts. What makes it even sadder is that we are beginning to believe our own lies and become upset when others do not accept our lies as truth.
To be children of God we must first give honor to him. It is a big thing to be a believer in God. That means more than just lip service. We have a grace-filled mission to share the love of God if we call ourselves his children. What the world is seeing is just the opposite of what is expected of a child of God. The love of God must be reflective of God.
For some time now we have been living in a world of self-delusion. Self-delusion in many ways is worse than playing Chicken, Uncle or Russian Roulette. Those games bring harm only to the players, but self-delusion will bring harm to many more innocent people. We are teaching our children that it is all right to lie, all right to hate people who are not like us, all right to take the life of someone who disagrees with you, and all right to steal from the poor.
It seems as if we have written our own Bible. I was one in a discussion with a friend and he asked me if everyone in various churches read from the same Bible. I told him that there are many different translations but all are based on the Word of God inspired by the Holy Spirit. He said “Well, you know how man is. He will change for the worst anything that God meant for good.”
Some lessons from fictional stories can be profound — like the advice the Shakespearean character Polonius in the play “Hamlet” gave his son, Laertes, on how to live when he arrived in Paris. He gave him seven statements of wisdom, but said one of them held the key to successful living: “To thine own self be true and it shall follow as the night the day that thou cannot be false to any man.”
Self-delusion is dangerous. I remember so well when Gabriel Sterling stood on the state capitol steps in Atlanta in 2020 and called for a stop to the lies being told about voting. He said if you do not stop lying about serious things, somebody is going to get hurt or even killed. Sure enough, four or more U.S. Capitol police and others have been killed because of the lies, as we openly engage in self-delusion.