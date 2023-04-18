Are you a good speller? Even if you’re not, there’s a very entertaining event coming to downtown Rome in May that you and your friends need to be a part of.
After a long sabbatical, The Adult Spelling Bee is back at the DeSoto Theatre on May 19.
Teams of four will get up on stage and compete for a belt and bragging rights in what promises to be an extremely entertaining event. There’s gonna to be some great spellers, there’s gonna be some people who act the fool, and there’s gonna be some folks who just want to have a good time.
There’s also going to be an audience that gets to sit back and watch the drama and craziness unfold.
The Bee is a fundraiser for Harbor House Child Advocacy. The organization provides service and resources to local kids who many have been the victims of sexual or severe physical abuse. It’s an extremely important part of our community and this Bee helps to fund their work.
Here’s how it’ll work. You and three friends will sign up for the event at $250 per team. You can split that evenly or just get a person or business to sponsor you. Then you show up at the DeSoto Theatre on Friday, May 19 and take the stage to compete against a bunch of other local teams in several rounds in which the words get tougher and tougher to spell as they go.
As the rounds progress, there are less and less teams spelling until one team is left as the winner. They get to take home a very cool champion’s belt.
As someone who has competed in the event before, and hoisted the champion’s belt I can tell you it’s a little nerve-wracking but a lot of fun. I remember sitting up on stage with my teammates hoping that our opponents would miss a word and then sweating bullets when it was our turn to spell. There was a lot of smack talking and pot stirring going on during the competition. The audience loved it.
Of course since this is a community event there’ll be lots of people on stage and and in the audience you know. A few of the teams that have already signed up include Harbin Clinic, Hardy Realty, Gallagher Insurance, Risk Management & Consulting, Toles, Temple & Wright, Vargo Orthodontics, Darlington School, The Sexual Assault Center, AdventHealth Redmond, Atrium Health Floyd, Polk County DFCS and The Spires.
Remember, this is open to any adult so you don’t have to all work at the same place or be a part of any particular organization. If you’ve got some buddies that play trivia together every week and y’all think you can claim the championship belt, let see it.
I’d love to see lots more teams participate so I’m officially calling out local teachers, law enforcement, churches, restaurants, doctors offices, lawyers offices, and real estate companies.
You can even represent your neighborhoods. Let’s see some folks from Celanese go up against Old East Rome. Or Rosemont Park go up against Battle Creek Farms.
Or city employees versus county employees. Who do you think are better spellers? City Manager Sammy Rich and his office or County Manager Jamie McCord and his staff? Or is it the planning department or the tax office or public works?
And I know there are some people out there who can’t spell their way out of a paper bag but they love to get dressed up and be seen. Well here’s your chance. You can get all gussied up and be up on stage at the DeSoto Theatre for all of Rome to see.
Remember, although this it’s probably going to be hilarious watching grownups trying to compete against each other at spelling, it’s still a great event to support simply because it benefits an organization that does so much important work in our community.
To enter a team, mail kevinhall@nwga-cac.org. To buy tickets to watch the teams compete follow the link on the event’s Facebook page by searching “The 2023 Adult Spelling Bee”
For questions about the Bee it more information, email Kevinhall@nwga-cac.org or call 706-235-5437.
So if you want to compete, get your team in now. Don’t wait. And if you’d like to sit in the audience and be completely entertained, get your tickets now. Make it a night out with your family or friends.
I’ll be at the event in some capacity so I hope to see you there.