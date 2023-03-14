America is riven by partisan politics, making it hard to find solutions to the problems our society faces.
Recent elections have been characterized as battles for the country’s soul, but the soul of America cannot be reclaimed until its citizens recommit to its ideals. America needs to look in the mirror, do some soul searching. America needs to find its conscience again.
Webster’s Dictionary defines conscience as the faculty of recognizing the difference between right and wrong with regard to one’s own conduct, coupled with a sense that one should act accordingly. Two sentences tell us what defines the conscience of America:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
“It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us—that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
The Declaration of Independence’s assertion that all men are created equal is exemplified by the belief that, in America, anyone can become anything they want to be. We call that assertion The American Dream. Another assertion, that America is the Land of Opportunity, has been called The American Promise. Every culture has a shared set of values and norms; the American Dream is a piece of our culture. Every political state has a set of laws that govern the interactions within it. If our society is to believe in the American Dream of self-determination, then our government must guarantee the American Promise of opportunity to achieve it.
When President Abraham Lincoln spoke at the dedication of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, America was embroiled in a civil war whose outcome was still uncertain. His words were both a source of comfort to a grieving nation and a call to action to preserve the union, a union founded on the premise that a free people are capable of governing themselves and bequeathing that government to future generations.
Those two sentences are the essence of America and what it means to be an American, to be a patriot.
Taken together, they are as close as I can come to defining the ideal to be aspired to if our national conscience is to be restored and the American Experiment is to survive. If we are to reclaim the American conscience, the nation must chart a new course that seeks to guarantee the promise of opportunity to all Americans and the freedom for each of us determine our own path to happiness.
This concept transcends partisan politics. The ideas of equality and self-government form the keystone of the American system. We may disagree on the means by which the products of our government are delivered, but the goals of those efforts should be clear; to ensure that all Americans are treated equally under the law, and to ensure that all Americans are provided, if not equal access, then at least reasonable access to the resources needed to build a rewarding life in the modern world.
The American Conscience — 2023.
Doesn’t sound difficult, does it? But politics is a dirty business. If America is to emerge from the current partisan quagmire intact, we will need to dedicate ourselves to cleaning up the mess. There is no place in a healthy democracy for money to buy favor. Methods of campaign finance should be reexamined, gerrymandered voting districts should be redrawn, voting rights should be secured, and lobbying should be scrutinized.
The path will not be an easy one to traverse. Those that now wield power will not yield it willingly, but America will find her way. She need only follow her conscience.