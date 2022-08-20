On an early weekday morning, chirping third graders lined the halls waiting to enter homeroom.
The year was 1988 and several of my female classmates and I were involved in a contest over who could best belt out “Eternal Flame,” a favorite Bangles tune.
Kyle stood next to me in line and listened, a shy smile spread across his face. He was the first boy to love me, though I would not know that until almost a decade later.
I was 8 years old, and Kyle was my best friend.
Fast forward to junior high. We spent our entire eighth grade year together. In a room of very cruel, pre-adolescent boys and cliques of unfriendly girls, Kyle was my hero.
When jokes were made at my expense, usually about my weight, he stuck by my side. He always had a Louis L’Amour book in his hand, and he often shared stories of the Wild West to distract me from distressing moments.
He listened to me intently when I babbled on about everything and nothing. He watched me with cool, gray eyes that were always deep and kind.
I was 13 years old, and Kyle was my best friend.
The following year, Kyle went to a different high school. I wouldn’t see him again until just before 10th grade. By the end of my ninth grade year, I had lost all the weight that I had been so mercilessly teased about during elementary school and junior high.
When Kyle picked me up to play Putt-Putt he confessed, “You were always pretty to me. I had a crush on you in third grade and in eighth grade.” Those were the years when I felt most unlovely.
I was 15 years old, and Kyle was still my best friend.
Kyle and I did not see each other again until early in our senior year. We ran into each other at a local production of “Romeo and Juliet.”
We fell right back into ease and familiarity with one another. One night, Kyle asked me to be his girlfriend.
I was 17 years old, and Kyle was the first boyfriend I ever had.
For Christmas, Kyle gave me a Bath and Body Works gift basket filled with my favorite scent, Plumeria. When I smell it now it ushers me straight back into those gentle years — the sweet fragrance of times shared with my gray-eyed best friend (ages 8, 14, 15 and 17).
Last I heard about Kyle he is married with a large family, running a business somewhere out in the Midwest.
Precious are those years, that blink-of-an-eye time span of transforming from a child into a teenager. It is over so quickly, and then we are hurled out headfirst into the world.
Somehow I was adored in every awkward phase by my precious friend. Kyle cherished me when the world was sending messages that I was not loveable.
Love sees brilliance in our imperfections, strength in our resolve, and willingly gazes at us in each season of our lives, enthralled eyes filled with wonder at the person that they see.
Kyle will always be tucked away in my memory box as a treasure, and I will always be glad that it was with him that I shared that tender age of innocence.