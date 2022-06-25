We must acknowledge the humanity of our adversary.
From time to time I am in communication with those on the right as well as those on the extreme left — and to check ourselves, we have to say that we are humans first and all of these other labels that we place on ourselves and each other from time to time are after-thought, and all of them are temporal.
I have a young man who reaches out from time to time to discuss topics written about in my weekly column, some of which he agrees with and some not so much. After several exchanges with him recently, he paused in his writing and said “It may surprise you to find that I consider myself to be center-right. I am. But I believe you and I could have a respectful exchange of ideas without resorting to name calling and yelling. That is something missing today.”
I did not ask him why he needed me to know that. The answer to that was not important. My mind reflected to the negative feedback that President Biden got from both sides when he mentioned that he had very humane relationships with Senator Strom Thurman from South Carolina, and many of the extreme conservatives from across the country, during the years that he was a senator. After both groups came at him with all barrels aimed at his heart, he explained that until we can sit with each other and have dialog like civilized Americans, this country is in serious trouble.
Neither side heard him and continued down the rabbit hole. Where it seems we are still trapped and refusing to join hands and come back to the surface using the same hole. Instead, each side is trying to find a new hole.
As my email debater said, we have got to return to that level of humanity.
I worked in the Rome school system for 31 years and never once did any of them ask me my religious or political affiliation. Our relationships were all about each of us being humane, decent to each other, walking with integrity, honor and dignity, being dependable and supportive. I am sure that is why the East Rome spirit of “Never say die” still lives on and is still holding us strong together.
Of course, looking back I am able to put a label on some of my coworkers and I am sure they me. Now the coaches probably yelled a little at each other but that is what they do. There was no name calling, just yelling at each.
Our students could never say that they heard or saw any of us treating each other with anything other than respect and kindness. We had Republicans, Democrats, Independents, Libertarians and anything else they wanted to be labeled.
We all had one aim in mind, heart, soul, and spirit. That was teaching the children who had been entrusted to our care to educate as best we could. We joined forces and gave it our dead-level best.
We had one teacher among us who left her mark on all of us, including the students. She always referred to her students a humans. At the beginning of her class she would call the class to attention by saying, “all right humans, let us take our seats and begin the work of the day.” From there she would begin the teaching of chemistry and checking the roll all at the same time. She knew them all by name and seat number, so her reference to them as humans has stayed with me all these years.
We were both ecstatic to know that we both were from South Carolina. She was closer to Lake City, and I was near the Savannah River Site side. She never gave up on trying get me to know her maid and her cat. I once knew both their names, but time has since buried them in the recesses of my mind to surface at some ungodly hour of the night or when I am out on the river bank. I never got a chance to ask her why she referred to her students as humans.
If you knew Addie Jim Rollins, you would know that she had a humanitarian reason for doing so. Addie Jim was a lover of humankind. She would always say that she did not have a racist bone in her body. I told her one day that that was not possible if she came from South Carolina, and she came back on me by saying that if I knew her mother and father, I would understand why that was very possible.
She never returned to her hometown in South Carolina to live but spent her last couple of years in Rome, eating most days at the Partridge Restaurant on Broad. I had always intended to join her for lunch after I retired, but never did. I think some of her students joined her during those last days. I hope that they now know what I have longed to know the answer to: Why did she refer to her students as humans.
Let us keep in mind that Addie Jim Rollins wanted her coworkers and her students to realize that we are all humans, and that is the point at which we must begin and end with each other.