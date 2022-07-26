There aren’t any sharks in the river at Lock & Dam. But on July 21 one of our local satire pages posted a video showing a shark cruising through the waters of a river or marsh in some unknown location with the following caption:
TODAY: Local fishing expert Derrick Smith was at Lock&Dam park trying to catch bass and saw this creature after the massive rainfalls we’ve had this week.
Now, one would hope most people would realize that while there are a handful of sharks, most notably the bull shark, that can regulate themselves to tolerate fresh water (and have been found upriver some distance away from the coast) that we in Rome would have most certainly been aware of a large shark or sharks in one of our most visited and fished waterways.
But no. Many people seemed to believe it was a real video captured in Rome, although nothing in the video gave any indication it was actually taken at Lock & Dam.
At the time I’m writing this column, the video has 158 comments and 309 shares. Obviously many of those are from people who know it’s a satire page but some of the comments really make you wonder how grown adults with easy access to the internet and its wealth of information at their fingertips could just blindly believe anything they see on social media.
This particular page is known for posting outlandish photos and headlines and their trademark is intentional misspellings. And while their “About” section does say it’s a satire page, that hasn’t stopped many local people for continuously believing and sharing their posts as if it’s factual information.
For example, one of their most recent posts shows a man holding up a dead beaver with a body of water in the background. The headline says: Rabid Beaver Caught. Survived on old needles in Armuchee Creek. And the caption for the photo says: GREAT NEWS! The Rabid beaver was found on Armuchee Creek this morning by a local junkie who was getting his fix.
You’d think everyone would know that was satire, right? Not exactly. One comment read.... Instead of name calling. Thanks to this local man.
Here are just a few of the comments on the shark post, some of which are GOLDEN. Please note that for every comment from someone who blindly takes it as the truth, there are many other comments reminding those people that the page is really just a satire page...
It’s a bull shark they are often in fresh water and they are extremely aggressive.
That’s why I swim in pools.
Wow was that a shark or a big fish either way don’t get in the water.
I told y’all that there are sharks and alligators in lakes.
Bull sharks tolerate fresh water, they’re caught in the Mississippi River all the way past Memphis TN.
Looks like a bull shark. No. It’s not just global warming. They like brackish waters and have been known to travel up the Mississippi River.
Sharks are fish and yes I think that was a bull shark because they can live in freshwater and they are aggressive. They’re called Maneater.
Stop drinking the Kool-Aid, wake up and use your common sense. It’s not unusual for some kinds of sharks to swim in fresh water rivers or lakes.
I watched a documentary on this recently. When there is a lot of flooding and the rivers rise, they get in, probably looking for food. Then when the water goes back down again, they get trapped there and that’s how they get there. Then they reproduce. Lots of bull sharks in rivers. I wouldn’t swim in them if you paid me.
What we can all take away from this is that it’s so easy for anyone to put information out there for a mass audience to consume. Some of that information is accurate but much of it isn’t. If something seems a little too good or too incredible or too scandalous or too outlandish to be true, make sure to check other sources before you believe it and share it.
And in this age of quick and easy entertainment such as TikTok videos and Instagram reels, try to realize that a lot of the stuff you see is just for fun. It’s for entertainment. It’s not meant to be taken seriously.
The quicker you can tell satire from fact, the better off you’ll be.