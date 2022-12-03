Once Thanksgiving is over we tend to think towards winter, ‘cause baby, it’s cold outside, and we have snowy Christmases and dancing sugar plums on our minds.
But, no matter how much tinsel we drape, nor how many twinkly icicles we hang, we cannot change the fact that it is still fall until the winter solstice on December 21st. And, if you’re paying attention, there are numerous stubborn trees out there intent on reminding us that they aren’t all quite done dropping their leaves.
I’ve always paid attention to trees, to nature in general. The oak tree in the backyard was my reading spot and Dad kindly outfitted me with an old hand-hewn ladder (who knows where he found that and I wish I still had it) to reach the lowest branch and an antique iron pulley (which I do still have) to hoist up my supplies. More than one kitten braved that journey over the years of my adolescence, poor things.
I sure did love that tree.
Equally loved and traversed was the old oak in the front yard of Aunt Carolyn and Uncle Johnny’s farm in the country. They had a bench swing set up under that one and I am pretty sure I heard some major family gossip, perched quietly amid those branches as Mom helped Aunt Carolyn and Maw Maw shell peas or shuck corn from their expansive garden.
The bench swing at our house was down in the side yard beneath two tall tulip poplars. I learned at an early age to appreciate the ample nectar Dad’s bees could find in their strange cup-like blooms as long as the rain held off, and the woody needles left after their seeds separated from the central stalk of the pistil were used to pin together leaves in various assemblages. If you know, you know.
I became interested in the study of botany in high school and still have my first herbarium because I loved it so much. An herbarium is a collection of pressed plant materials, labeled with their genus, species, common name, date and location of retrieval.
Yep, I’m kind of a plant nerd, and went on to major in horticulture at Berry College while it was still a pieced together interdisciplinary degree. I was a horticulturist when horticulture wasn’t cool, but I’m pretty sure they added the formal major the year after I graduated.
As I get older and my memory fades, I am having to exercise my plant knowledge to stay sharp, and I have caught myself in more than one mistake in the last couple of years. But the love of plants is still in my blood, and I cannot help but notice the various personalities as the seasons progress.
Right now, as fall fizzles, I have been fascinated with considering those trees that are still showing out. While the more flashy foliage has fallen and faded away, the sturdier stock, the oaks and beeches for example, are still hanging on. Their color change can be less flamboyant but it is no less beautiful, especially when they lose competition as the season progresses.
We talk about “steel magnolias” in the south but is there really strength involved when you were never meant to fade and denude in the first place? If you ask me, the true stars of resilience are these grande dames who hold their composure through all sorts of cold and wind and rain designed to strip them of their vesture.
The leathery leaves of the oaks are like the weathered skin of a strong outdoorsy type. They can withstand much more than we weaker domesticated breeds and they’re not about to lose their cool when the cold winds blow.
The American beech trees are particularly interesting to me. Their foliage is thinner, almost papery, and yet if you gaze across the typical southern deciduous forest in the heart of winter, there are the beech leaves still clinging to the branches as bleached and paper-thin as possible, apparently hanging by a thread until the next generation comes along to push them off.
As I get older, I can only hope to age as gracefully as a beech. And yes, I don’t think it is a mistake that it calls another b-word to mind. I like to think that it takes a little sassy devil-may-care attitude to pull it off, so watch out. I’d like to think that the younger generation is going to have to shove pretty hard to get me out of the way.
My friend Stephen Stewart has been enlightening me on the biological reasons for these lingering leaves. A fellow local beekeeper, he has a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Health and a Master of Science degree in Biology with a focus on Ornithology from UGA. He worked in the Plant Senescence lab while there.
He pointed out that some trees are understood to keep their leaves longer to protect the buds of next year’s leaves, and that birds such as cedar waxwings seek out these trees to roost in for the protection they offer. The leaves also harbor insects that are an important food supply through the winter months.
To everything there is a purpose, as the proverb goes, and isn’t that what makes it all the more beautiful to observe?
One of our favorite family jokes is the one about the young sapling that goes to the old oak and asks him who his parents were. The oak tells him, “Well, your father was a real son of a beech, but your mom was the best piece of ash in the forest.”
What kind of tree are you? I hope that I am a real beech, that stays collected in the face of the storms that life sends, but I don’t know that I am. Those trees that you see still holding their leaves after this week’s wind and rain are to be respected. It takes one tough tree to hold strong through it all.