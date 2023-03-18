As kids it wrecked our worlds when friendships ended. When that best friend, that “ride or die,” up and changed their mind about who his or her “favorite” was.
And need I dare broach the topic of that first heartbreak? When the one whose gaze we held, the one who was so intrigued by our shine, was suddenly no longer interested?
That first love was made of different stuff. It was an intensity born of a different era — the new, fresh heart that didn’t know better but to feel anything and everything. It made no apologies and asked no questions. It simply existed, fearlessly — until that first heartbreak, that first burn.
A “sensible, adult” mind might reason that all that passion was simply hormones or “adolescent behavior.” But I’ll be a champion for the young heart and say that it was as real as anything we feel as adults, and perhaps even more so, because we were capable of such undefiled intentions and raw honesty back then.
Those sacred years when the heart is flung wide open. Be extra gentle with your teens and pre-teens. They can’t help it, flinging wide and wild their hearts. We couldn’t either. Be there to help them catch and gather those heartstrings without judgment. Check in on your tender-hearted babes.
And the friends, the ones who really knew what made us laugh and cry.
Somehow, one day, those same people un-knew us. And I’m not sure if that’s not the most painful part of being human — becoming an unknown.
Betrayal is a wound with a depth for miles. Sometimes it happens slowly, sometimes all of a sudden a disappearance and an empty space. Why isn’t there more discussion around how to mourn the friendships and relationships we thought would outlast the rest? There is real trauma involved there, for kids and adults.
But though time may not heal a wound, it lessens the sting as it passes. Eventually, new connections get made.
I made a new friend over the weekend.
The first night I met him we talked for several hours, well past midnight. A kaleidoscopic conversation, like two chatterbox kids who had found each other at summer camp.
Maybe it was because we were strangers that we were able to open up so easily. It was a breath of fresh air.
He told me how his previous career had been the biggest reason his marriage hadn’t survived. He shared some regrets. I thought about it and said, “At the end of the day, we’re all still kids, figuring life out. We’re still learning how to do things, how not to do things. We’re just kids in adult bodies learning not to touch the hot stove.”
He told me he dreamed of doing other things. “I only do what I do now because I’m good at it. There’s no joy in it.” I looked at him and smiled, “You only get this one life. Just this one. You should do something that makes you FEEL alive.”
As he walked me to the train station the next night, I thanked him for the company and asked him to stay connected. “Seems like we both needed to talk. It’s good that we met.” I smiled and hugged him goodbye.
New experiences come to us and replace the ones that left us confused and wounded, isolated and weighed down.
And I don’t know if I’ll ever hear from that new friend again or not. Sometimes these moments are only gifts-in-passing. But just in case, if you’re reading this: I’d like to learn how to fish.