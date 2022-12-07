Would you hold my hand, if I saw you in heaven? Would you help me stand, if I saw you in heaven? — Eric Clapton, Tears in Heaven
Today is one of those gray, dreary December days that I remember from my youth: cold, wet, and miserable. Since I’m retired, I didn’t have to get out in it and spent the morning comfortably, reading the news and drinking coffee in a warm, dry den. I wasn’t as lucky in the afternoon; I had a doctor appointment.
Today’s headlines consisted of the latest Trumpian outrage about the Constitution; several pieces about the failure of GOP politicians to denounce same; the Supreme Court case about a Colorado web designer opposed to gay marriage; articles about the weekend in college football; some hopeful news on inflation; some distressing news about Ukraine; a strike averted via government intervention; and more articles on Georgia’s U.S. Senate race, which I ignored.
After that, I made myself some lunch. Since, it was such a miserable day, I decided to make something warm and had a grilled sandwich. Then I donned my water-repellent jacket and cap and left the house. The drive was as pleasant as anticipated. I dreaded having to walk from the parking lot into the clinic.
As I was parking, I noticed an older woman coming out of the clinic and didn’t pay much attention, but she came up beside me after I parked. Her voice was weak, and I didn’t understand what she was saying the first time. Then I took a good look at her.
She seemed to be a few years older than me. She was dressed in some sweats, with no jacket or hat in the rain, and she was using a walker. She wanted something to eat. I’m a diabetic and carry a bag of snacks with me. I offered her my bag of goodies, but she said she couldn’t eat it because she was diabetic. As she turned to walk away, I stopped her and handed her a $20 bill.
Now I don’t know what the causes of this nameless person’s misfortune might be, but I do know I’m sick of living in a society that thinks it’s acceptable to treat human beings like this. I know the price of the medicine I take to keep my diabetes under control. I’m pretty sure this woman couldn’t pay the freight.
I’m disgusted by a political system that has spent an egregious amount of money on this midterm Senate election that could have been spent on programs to help people like her. I am exasperated with an economic system in which the stock market climbs while wages and benefits stagnate; a system that pays college football coaches millions of dollars a year but can’t fund a public education system that would help prevent these kind of outcomes for the next generation of Americans.
I am appalled that we can support the Ukrainians — who are deserving of the aid — but lack the wherewithal to put roofs over the heads of our elderly and disabled and put food on their tables.
Progressives have often pointed out America’s shortcomings in relation to its social safety net, but often what is lost in the conversation is real people and their problems.
We don’t see the faces. I saw one today, and my heart is breaking. I’m pretty sure the angels are crying, too.
Beyond the door there’s peace, I’m sure. And I know there’ll be no more tears in heaven.