The former Georgia School for the Black Deaf in Cave Spring deserves more time in the spotlight, so this week we will introduce you to some of the earliest known Black Deaf teachers and alumni.
Monroe Ingram
The earliest known Black Deaf teacher at GSBD was Monroe Ingram who taught there from 1905 to 1909.
Ingram was a native Georgian who was born to John Addison “Jack” Ingram, Sr. and Armintha Dormer “Amanda” Giddings, formerly enslaved. In 1879, they moved to Oklahoma and resided on a farm near the Kansas border.
He entered Kansas School for the Deaf in 1880. During his senior year, he was selected among several students to participate in a demonstration before the Kansas Legislature. The Legislature was very impressed with the Deaf students’ capabilities in reading, writing and speaking in their native language, American Sign Language.
On his graduation day, the students gave speeches. Ingram selected railroads in Kansas as his topic. He, then, accepted his diploma as the class salutatorian and the first Black student to graduate from KSD. Several newspaper articles mention he was 17 when he graduated.
After graduation, Ingram went to work at three different Black Deaf schools. On Aug. 6, 1889, he began working as a teacher at Missouri School for the Black Deaf. In 1905, he taught at GSBD. Finally, in 1909, he taught at Oklahoma School for the Black Deaf before he was promoted to principal.
Ingram played baseball professionally. A newspaper wrote in his later years that, “Ingram used to throw a baseball like a cannon shot…” Because of oppression and racism, he quit baseball and became a member of a Kansas Gallaudet Literary Society. He continued to contribute for years until he grew old, even serving as secretary at one point.
On Jan. 1, 1944, he passed away and was buried in Spring Hill Cemetery, Montgomery County, Kansas.
The Harrison Siblings
Milton Louise Harrison was the first born of three Deaf sisters. She was born on Aug. 16, 1894, and went to GSBD with her sisters, Inez and Susie. Not much is known about her. The 1950 Census places her in Cincinnati, Ohio, with her sister Ruby and Ruby’s husband, David Wilks (misspelled as Welks).
Milton was labeled as unable to work. We know through their family’s stories that Inez took care of her in her last days. Milton passed away at the age of 87 on May 9, 1982. She is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Augustine, Florida.
Her grave marker was later somewhat damaged. It was put back together recently, and her name can still be read clearly. A wallet-sized picture of Milton and Inez was donated by their family friend, Robbie Ames-Donaldson, to the Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association Museum.
Inez Belle Harrison was the second of the three Deaf sisters. Her name sign was “I” handshape using a twisting movement with the pinky touching the side of the chin. Inez was born on Oct. 27, 1904, in Barnesville, Georgia. She graduated from GSBD in 1920, the same year the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granted women the right to vote.
She moved to Florida where she worked at Florida School for the Deaf and Blind for 39 years, from 1924 to 1963. She taught young Deaf children by day and served as a dorm parent by night. She married twice. Her first husband was Charlie Leggett, probably a FSDB alumni. Her second husband, Otis W. Knowles, was hearing. She was forcibly retired in 1963 during the desegregation process.
In 1965, a building was named in her honor, Inez B. Knowles Hall. She passed away on June 17, 1991, and is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery. Her glasses were donated to the GSDAA Museum by Milllicent (Knowles) Brady.
The youngest of the three sisters, Susie Harrison was born in 1910. She was a well-known GSBD graduate and returned to GSBD to teach from 1928 to 1932 under William Gordon. After that, there is very little information about her.
In 1969, an obituary for her sister, Ruberth “Ruby” (Harrison) Wilks, was published with a list of the family members who attended her funeral. Both Milton and Inez were mentioned in it, but Susie was not. No picture of Susie has been found. Her burial site is unknown.
They are some of the earliest people to shape GSBD, a part of the Georgian heritage to be celebrated at the upcoming GSDAA 175th anniversary events. Their memorabilia are on display at the GSDAA Museum, which is open to the public.