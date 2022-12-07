Spring water and Georgia School for the Deaf have been connected for a long time now. The spring water comes from a cave, Cave Spring’s namesake, and feeds into Rolater Lake, the second largest swimming pool in the state.
Shaped like the state of Georgia, the 1.5 acre swimming hole sits in front of GSD’s first state-governed building, Fannin Hall, which now houses Cave Spring City Hall. The log cabin that stood behind the Hearn Manual Labor School, currently the Hearn Academy, where GSD got its second start, is on the same hallowed grounds. Many adventures involved the spring water.
In June 1878, GSD alumna Emma W. Edwards, daughter of the first Deaf teacher at GSD, and Henry S. Morris, a GSD alumnus who became the shoemaking teacher and vocational department head, wed in front of Fannin Hall and Rolater Lake. They celebrated afterward with a barbecue.
The Atlanta Constitution states that “a thousand people” came to the wedding and “all eyes were turned toward the verandah.” The Rev. Charles K. Henderson of Cedartown married them. Wesley O. Connor, GSD’s fourth superintendent, interpreted the ceremony. Notable guests included Georgia Gov. Alfred Colquitt and Atlanta Mayor Nedom Angier. The governor was visiting the school and was so moved by the ceremony that tears ran down his cheeks. There have been other weddings among GSD alumni by Rolater Lake.
Ben Parris grew up between Cave Spring and Cedartown and had relatives who worked at GSD. He recalls one day during the summer of 1953 when a boulder rolled off Rolater Mountain and crushed the water pump near the cave entrance.
Back then, a ram pump regulated the flow of water as it pumped water into tanks on top of the mountain. When it happened, it caused such a ruckus that people thought an earthquake had struck. The next morning, Cave Spring residents had no water in their homes. The tanks were empty, because the water supply was used up overnight and the pump was not replenishing the water supply.
A mischievous Ben climbed into the gaping hole left behind by the boulder with a friend. They could not climb back up, so they followed the cave to the exit. The admission worker was startled to see two teens come out that had not purchased entrance tickets!
Alton Holman, the scoutmaster, led Boy Scouts of America Troop 42 at GSD to several championships. He trained the 12-14 year old boys in canoes on Rolater Lake. Yes, in the swimming pool.
Holman expected the best out of the boys, especially when they were on the water. He was conscious of GSD’s reputation in the community. Holman studied their abilities, strategically partnered the boys, and taught them techniques. Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind hosted the 1971 Biennial National Deaf Scout Camporee. The GSD team began strong and remained one length ahead, easily winning the competition. Troops from Deaf schools began competing in 1963. They also won other canoe competitions at hearing camporees.
Three city tanks stand behind the GSD Primary Building on the former Fannin Campus. One Sunday night in 1972, a group of GSD high school boys descended into one of the older tanks.
One boy, now in his 60s, said they found a utility pole inside the pitch-black tank, the same kind of poles we see along the roadside. The group worked together to heave the pole upright. On the count of three, the boys let go and scrambled out of the way as it fell down in the dark. BOOM! They did it over and over again. They got such a thrill with the ground-shaking thunder echoing off the metal walls of the tank. Imagine that!
In my first year of high school, which begins in 8th grade at GSD, I was only 13 years old. Every day my parents gave me $1 for a snack. If the GSD vending machines had lousy choices, I would hastily walk past Rolater Lake and across the bridge to Casey’s, now KC’s Supermarket, and buy Little Debbie’s Swiss Cake Rolls and get back in time for class. We did this often unsupervised. The good old days!
I have not seen any other Deaf schools in the U.S. with connections to spring water. The spring and Rolater Lake have a special place in my heart. It was one of the things that made GSD unique. The current campus doesn’t have the same character.