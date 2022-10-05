Ooh la la… victory! On Sept. 22, the Arkansas School for the Deaf Alumni Association officers shared exciting news with me in a video message. The board passed a motion rewriting the history of Arkansas School for the Deaf in Little Rock.
For years, ASD has said the school was established in 1850. Going forward, ASD will recognize 1849 as the year of establishment, reflecting the accurate date that John W. Woodward, the first founder of ASD, opened his school. This is a huge victory!
Four years ago, I posted a picture of myself in front of the ASD sign on Facebook declaring that ASD was founded in 1850. I held up my left hand signing the number, “4,” in American Sign Language and my right hand signing the number, “9,” covering the numbers, “5” and “0,” so that the establishing year would read 1849 instead of 1850.
ASD is a rare gem, being the only Deaf school in the U.S. that has and recognizes three founders who opened ASD at different times and in different locations. The founders were all Deaf and spoke ASL. First, Woodward, a graduate of the Paris Deaf School, started his private Deaf school in Clarksville. The second founder, Matthew Clark, a graduate of New York School for the Deaf-Fanwood, opened his private Deaf School in Fort Smith in 1860. Third, Joseph Mount, a graduate of Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, opened the ASD we know today.
For a long time, people thought the school founded by Woodward opened in 1850. The earliest record we found was a state notary hiring Woodward to teach for two years on Jan. 17, 1849. The state was in dire financial straits. Augustus Ward kindly allowed Woodward to use his house for the school and board at no charge. The state finally appropriated the money for the Deaf school in May 1851, but the appropriations were unsustainable, and the school closed.
In 1860, Clark opened his private Deaf School at Asa and Sarah (Haitt) Clark’s house in Fort Smith. Despite sharing the same last name, they were unrelated. Matthew taught their two Deaf children and neighboring Deaf students at Asa and Sarah’s expense. The school closed twice due to funding. Finally, Matthew, Sarah, and the Deaf students approached and convinced the Arkansas Legislature to fund the school. When the Civil War began, the school closed.
After the war, Mount wanted to establish ASD. He believed in Deaf students and Deaf teachers. During his legislature address, he showed that Deaf people were perfectly capable of doing anything by describing the work Deaf people were doing. The Arkansas Legislature was convinced to establish the Deaf school. In 1869, the state claims that Mount abruptly left, but a newspaper article mentions he was fired for marrying one of his former students, Mary Lucinda Bailey.
I had the golden privilege of visiting all three original locations of ASD. First, I visited the third site of ASD, in Little Rock, when I attended the 12th National ASL Round Table Conference, now a part of National ASL Education of Heritage Language Learners. During the conference, I visited the Riggs Museum. I was also invited to meetings with the ASD superintendent and ASDAA. The school’s history came up during the conversations. Dale Harris, the founder of the Riggs Museum, and I visited the first site of ASD in Clarksville. Lastly, we spontaneously decided to drive to Fort Smith. Leaving my footprints on the three founding locations of ASD was such an honor. I also posted a video of me at the Capitol in Little Rock where the three founders of ASD pushed, proposed, and persevered so many years ago.
The 2019 ASL Rose Calendar titled, “Our American Deaf Schools: The Hidden Leaders,” features a Bilingual Seal of Spoken ASL and Written English. Among the 12 Deaf schools were Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind with two founders, ASD with three founders, and my own alma mater, Georgia School for the Deaf, which is missing information about the preceding Deaf school, Cedar Valley Academy.
In this historical, triumphant moment, we must reflect on the persecution of Deaf people. Laurent Clerc, a graduate of the Paris Deaf school, utilized the authentic art of teaching and training Deaf students in signed languages for 50 years. His students then established 41 state-governed Deaf schools and numerous Deaf-owned and Deaf-run private Deaf schools across the nation, totaling around 200. Many became leaders, headmasters and changemakers. However, the tremendous impact of policymakers and influential figures has decimated the number of Deaf schools today to 70. Furthermore, much of Deaf schools’ authentic histories have been swept under the rug.
The rewriting of ASD history is a monumental moment in Deaf history. Many Deaf schools should follow ASD and accurately rewrite their histories. Reality has prevailed!