Here are some cool trivia relating to the Deaf history of Cedartown and Cave Spring, Georgia. Did you know that…
♦ both towns, Cedartown and Cave Spring, were mainly the reason why Georgia School for the Deaf opened? Asa Prior and his family opened Cedar Valley Academy, the first GSD in Cedartown, even before the town was incorporated. The second GSD, in Cave Spring, is still operating today. Cave Spring is thriving today, thanks to GSD.
♦ there are over 200 GSD students, alumni, employees or allies buried at Cave Spring Cemetery? The Cave Spring cemetery is one of the cemeteries that has the most people associated with a Deaf school in the US.
♦ There are several private family cemeteries connected to the Prior family in Cedartown? The Asa Prior Family Cemetery on Brooks Street, the Prior Family Cemetery on Prior Station Road and the George W. West Family Cemetery, to name a few.
♦ Alexander Manning Sr. is buried at the Padlock Community Cemetery believed to be the oldest graveyard, established in 1700, in Cave Spring? Manning was a GSD student and worker who experienced segregation and desegregation in the course of his life.
♦ Carl G. Turner, a 1945 GSD graduate and a star athlete, once worked for The Daily Standard, now the present-day The Polk County Standard Journal, in Cedartown? Turner married a GSD alumna and had three children who likewise became GSD athletes.
♦ Oliver P. Fannin, a teacher at GSD, and Alfred J. King, a teacher at Hearn Academy in Cave Spring, once lived in the same house? Fannin was the first tenant, living there for some time, and King followed afterwards. In 1980, the house was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and is known as the Oliver P. Fannin House.
♦ the Deaf Priors attended 5 different Deaf schools? The two elder Deaf sons went to American School for the Deaf in Hartford, Connecticut, from 1832 to 1835. When the small log cabin at Cedar Valley Academy opened in 1835, all Deaf Priors went there. When the second GSD was opened as a private school in a log cabin behind the present-day Hearn Academy, Angeline, the youngest Deaf daughter, attended there. When the state-governed GSD opened, Lucius, the third Deaf son, attended there too. Both Lucius and Angeline had earlier attended Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Philadelphia.
♦ GSD students built the gazebo on the Cave Spring Square in 1985? Students from the classes of 1985, 1986, and 1987 built it by hand. Last September the GSD Alumni Association purchased and replaced the missing plaque presumed stolen years ago.
♦ Fannin Hall, the present-day Cave Spring City Hall, was registered with all four acres in the Georgia School for the Deaf Historic District? Jim Whitworth, the 11th superintendent, registered the school in 1980.
♦ the McCanless Scout Hut once stood in the woods between two present-day buildings, Trees Unlimited and Cave Spring Center? It was named in honor of Bill McCanless, GSD’s first Scoutmaster, and built by his father. The hut is now gone, along with the McCanless plaque.
♦ Monroe Ingram was the first Deaf Black person to graduate from Kansas School for the Deaf in 1889, and he taught at Deaf schools in Georgia, Missouri and Oklahoma? Also, he played professionally on baseball teams in Kansas and Minneapolis.
♦ from 1858 to 1916 the US flag was flown at GSD? Wesley O. Connor wrote the initials of the school, “GSD,’’ on the flag himself. The flag is now in the possession of people who used to live at the Wesley O. Connor House.
♦ in the 1910s when the returning GSD students got off the train in Cedartown, the girls rode in buggies to Cave Spring? The boys had to follow them, walking behind the buggies.
♦ the state almost relocated GSD from Cave Spring to Macon in 1914? The plan fell through, and the school stayed in Cave Spring.
♦ there are two signs on the same signpost showing “PRIOR ST.” and “WEST AVE.” in Cedartown? They are engraved in honor of Asa Prior and William E. West, members of the Board of Trustees of the Cedar Valley Academy.
The people who are long since gone would be pleased to know their stories and achievements at various Deaf schools are being preserved and appreciated by readers all around the world. Enjoy!