Mary Louise Gammage turned 79 last week, on Feb. 23. She was born to Olin Lynn Gammage Sr. and Doris Toney, the first generation of today’s Gammage & Sons Funeral Home in Cedartown. Mary had three brothers and no sisters. She became Deaf at age 2 but did not learn American Sign Language until years later. She also had a historical connection to the Prior Family. This is her story.
On Sept. 1, 1950, when Mary was 5, her family moved to the house where the Prior family used to live. The house was built by Asa Prior himself in 1835. Over the years, generations of the Gammage family lived upstairs. The house is now a modern funeral home, but it still has the original fireplace. Mary’s nephew, Olin L. Gammage III, continues to run the funeral home today.
Amazingly, Mary was not the first Deaf child to live in the house. Asa Prior had five Deaf children growing up there. The Deaf Priors and Mary Louise both went to Georgia School for the Deaf, 100 years apart!
Mary attended Northside Elementary and Purks Junior High schools without accommodations and had to rely on reading lips. Teachers helped make sure she understood what was being taught in class until the 8th grade. Afterwards, it was a struggle with high school teachers unwilling to help her. Not only that, but something was missing in her life.
Mary did enjoy being with one of her hearing friends, Cathy Steely, over the weekends. One night they slept on pallets made of blankets, quilts and sheets scattered all over the living room floor. “The room was full of fun and laughter and not much sleep,” Cathy recalled.
Her parents decided to send her to Bethany Christian School in Florida, 700 miles away from home, which forbade ASL. Mary went home only twice a year.
Mary’s roommate knew ASL, having attended another Deaf school previously. Mary was eager to learn ASL, but her roommate did not want to teach her for fear of being punished and soon moved to another building. Mary did not have anyone else who knew ASL.
Mary returned home from Florida at the end of school in Spring 1959. Unhappy with her experiences in that school, she vowed she would never go back again.
During the summer of 1959, Mary’s friend Cathy took her to the Rolater Lake swimming pool. Mary got curious about a beautiful building beyond. Cathy said it was GSD, where many Deaf students knew ASL. Learning it was only 10 miles from her home, Mary told her parents she wanted to go to GSD.
The following fall Mary entered GSD, acquired ASL from her peers, and flourished. She met Kerry Thomas before he graduated from GSD in 1963. His sign name was handshape “H” (later changed to “K”) touching the forehead and moving down to the chin.
Mary received a name sign with a handshape “M” tapping twice on the middle of the chest. Despite GSD’s strict policy on ASL at the time, Mary loved the school. She participated in sports and other activities and enjoyed hanging out with her new friends.
She graduated from GSD in May 1966. She eloped with Kerry just a couple of months later to marry in South Carolina, wearing the same dress she graduated in. They returned to Georgia soon after and had two daughters.
Mary has had several jobs over the years, including volunteering as a director of the Georgia Association of the Deaf Pageant in the early 1980s. During one pageant event she and her old roommate from the Florida school were thrilled to see each other again. The former roommate told her that she regretted not teaching her ASL. They could now enjoy chatting in ASL, worry-free, for hours.
Mary and Kerry attended the GSD 150th Anniversary in Rome in August 1996. Later she retired in July 2006 to care for her invalid husband.
In 2012, Kerry was inducted into the GSD Alumni Association Hall of Fame. He passed away four years later and was buried at Pineview Baptist Church Cemetery in Tattnall County, Georgia.
Recently the Polk County Historical Society offered free ASL classes. Mary’s brother Phillip came, and was so proud to learn some ASL to communicate with his sister.
Mary remarked that “having two worlds — Deaf and hearing — is wonderful; however, I prefer the Deaf world because I enjoy chatting in my native language. That’s ASL.”