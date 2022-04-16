Spring has come. It always comes back. I saw my first hummingbird yesterday, which reminded me I needed to get a new feeder for this season.
Last year they put on a good show. I saw so many.
I’ve recently seen more blue jays and finches. The cardinals are with us year round, but I’m happy to see them anytime they appear.
Easter is here. New baskets and dresses and rainbow eggs and plastic grass. My favorite treats were always marshmallow eggs, aluminum foil covered chocolate rabbits, and some sort of stuffed animal. Mom cooked a ham and made the best coconut cake. She’d color the coconut green and put jelly beans on top — our special Easter cake.
She made it so memorable.
My thinking bench is dusted in yellow each time I go out now. I don’t go out as often. I used to go out every morning with my coffee and sit for several hours and watch and think and write.
I stay in bed a lot more now. Over the past couple of months my energy level has decreased.
I’m tired when I shouldn’t be. Small tasks take more out of me than before.
Turns out my doctor’s appointment had been scheduled right on time. They found a large mass.
Cancer.
I’ll have some scans, then the results will tell my oncologist which treatment is best. I’ll know in about three weeks.
I’m 42. This was unexpected. I guess it always is. Good and bad things come when you least expect them.
Love comes when you least expect it.
So does cancer.
Still, Spring has come.
Pastels are all around now.
Soft pink petals, lavender beds, baby’s breath pure and white as the bunny’s cottontail.
Trees and grass and lawns and landscapes and fields and valleys and hilltops. Pollen, like King Midas, has touched the land and turned it all golden — a yellow-green hue marks the land.
I remember Easter egg hunts in my grandparents’ backyard. One in particular: My cousin Will and I came back from their church (which happened to be Garden Lakes Baptist) and jumped out of the car wearing bunny ears bestowed on us in the 4-year-old Sunday school class.
Holidays in Rome, with our grandparents, were always extra special. At the time, most of us lived several hours away.
I wore a daffodil-yellow dress with lace, matching socks, and brand new Mary Janes. My cousin wore his brand-spanking-new Easter suit.
After Easter lunch, we raced each other outside with our baskets — the ones the Easter bunny left that morning. We colored eggs the night before with the PAAS egg coloring kit. It was a vinegar-rainbow assortment of eggs (some of you who colored eggs the old-fashioned way will know what I’m talking about).
My cousin just had his first child. A beautiful baby girl. Time sure passes quickly. She’ll be hunting eggs soon enough.
Spring has come.
So for now it’s from bed or from the living room recliner that I do most of my watching, thinking, and writing. It’s just more comfortable to be able to stretch out inside.
I don’t know what the summer or fall will bring.
But I do hope that by next spring I will be able to write from my bench more often, in the company of birds and in earshot of our neighbor’s Easter egg hunts. Happy Easter everyone.