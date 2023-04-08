The deadline has passed for citizens of Floyd County to submit proposals for projects to be funded by the new SPLOST, if it is approved by the voters. Now it is up to the members of the SPLOST committee to review those proposals and decide which ones to put forward to the voters.
This is not an easy task for the Citizens SPLOST Committee. They will have many different factors to consider. The governments of the three jurisdictions involved — Floyd County, Rome, and Cave Spring — will each have the preferred projects which they will lobby for.
The committee will also have to consider the viability of each project; weigh the balance of the projects among the three jurisdictions; think about what long term value each project adds to the community; put together a list of projects that roughly equals the projected revenue; and make sure the projects have the likelihood of being approved by the voters.
This is not an enviable task. They will also have to decide the length of the SPLOST collection. There is some debate about possibly having it last for six years, rather than five.
I have not seen the entire list of projects, nor the plans that accompany them. My knowledge of the details is limited to what I have seen in the media and what I have heard from people around town. Although I do have opinions about a few of the projects I have heard about, it is not my intent to lobby for any particular projects (for the moment anyway), but rather give my thoughts on the kinds of projects I would encourage the committee to put forward.
SPLOST projects are supposed to be capital projects — things that add long term value, such as new or renovated facilities — rather than simple supplements to regular operating budgets. If I were a member of the SPLOST committee, which I am not, the type of proposals that I would lean towards are things that add to the quality of life in our community. I would have a bias towards projects that make life better for those of us who live here and make more people want to stay or choose to relocate here.
A few past projects fitting this description that come to mind include the baseball stadium, the tennis center, and the not yet completed airport runway extension.
The baseball stadium has brought affordable family entertainment to Rome, creating jobs and economic development in the process. The often maligned tennis center has actually exceeded projections, bringing national attention to Rome by its success in attracting major tournaments. It has brought substantial revenue to the area and created jobs. And when completed, the runway expansion will allow larger planes to land, which is helpful when trying to attract businesses to move here. There are plenty more examples.
The committee is made up of thoughtful people and I have confidence they will take their time and produce a package of projects that are well thought out, will improve our community, and will have sufficient public support to be approved by the voters of Rome, Cave Spring, and Floyd County.
I don’t envy them in this endeavor. I look forward to seeing the product of their labors.