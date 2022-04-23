We never know who we are preparing to lead, or should I say “take the mantle” that we carry as we walk through life.
We always pray that someone is watching and taking notes of what we are doing and, hopefully, is desiring to emulate what we are doing with more perfection.
I have not staged a play for the community as the artistic director of AACPA Connection Inc. since June 2015. Recently, as I sat trying to visualize the direction the nonprofit organization was going to take when we get out of the pandemic, I was scrolling on Facebook.
I decided to check the messenger section, which I mostly do not check, and there I found a message from a young lady who had moved away some years ago — but not before blessing the Connection and the community with her acting and performing ability.
Her message read: “Dear Mrs. Samuel this is Pam Dublin, and I am reaching out to you because I hold dear to my heart the many years of working with you and the many members of the AACPA Connection of the performing arts and still have great interest in reuniting with the organization and doing what I can to make a difference in this community and in the lives of young people in this community and communities across the country. If the organization is still alive and operating, my desire is to be a part of it. If it is not alive, my desire is help revive it by acting, directing, writing, promoting, fundraising, promoting or just assisting you in whatever way is needed.”
I was aglow after reading about her return and especially her desire to help the Connection to move forward. My prayer had been heard and the spirit of God was moving and favors were being shown.
I felt blessed and challenged because earlier this month Stephen Samuel, who had also been a performer in 75% of the productions, had said to me that the organization had laid the groundwork for narrating and weaving stories about the lives of people, but there was another level or step to take. And, long distance, he was led to do what he could by way of Life Circle Online, a Christian community of spiritual growth and personal development.
Following that message, a call came from another former participant, Latonya Fuller, who was a most fascinating and dynamic performer in most of the plays staged by the Connection from 1993-2006. In her last year, she was presented as a one woman show: Latonya Fuller on Stage. Her conversation was similar to Dublin’s and Samuel’s.
She said “I have reached out to my Aunt Dwayne and was greeted with news that makes me sad. My aunt told me that the Connection is not staging plays anymore. Mrs. Samuel, I know that I have moved to another state, but I am now in a position to help revive the Connection so that other young children in the community can be exposed to what I was exposed to as I was growing up in the Rome/Floyd community. The Connection kept me and other young people my age busy and off the streets. I have heard that many of the young children are crowding out downtown, trying to find something to do. There was nothing downtown for children when I was there so I know that there is still nothing there for young children Black or white or brown. If I promise to help and get resources, will you consider doing what you can to reach out to resources within you circle and outside the circle to get help so that we can have an outlet for our young people to create a stage to display their gifts and talents?”
My response to them was what my mom used to say: “Talk is cheap. It takes more than a notion to carry out what our passion calls for.”
We planned to call a meeting to brainstorm and strategize about the steps to be taken to put their ideas in action.
All of us realize that this is a new day and plans must be made to enter into the new media age. How does that stage look now? What is the stage? The stage is now Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.
Director Sherry Bacon of the Children’s Theater has been gone off the scene many years now, but I am sure the many students that she impacted are still feeling her touch and influence on their lives. She reached over into the Connection circle and touched many of them, as well as my life. To her, the arts were like music and sports. The arts bring out the humanity of us all.
I am joining forces with Life Circle Online and will serve as one arm — Life Connect. If we have a few more Sherry Bacons around willing to help give our young adults and children their time on stage, please visit their website LifeCircleOnline.com or Facebook page @Stephen.Samuel.3975 to join me and these young adults.