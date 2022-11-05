I woke up a couple of weeks ago to the sound of good news for many. Another schoolhouse building had been saved. Cave Spring Elementary School, which is located in the serene city of Cave Spring in the northwest corner of Georgia, was purchased by the city. One individual in the town could have paid the $40,000 for the building if necessary. But the wrangling had to take place before closing the deal.
This is a rich little city, with old money and quite a bit of new money, but what are the advantages of living in a rich city with no children and no growth? We will have no Santa Claus coming through. We will have no Easter Bunny baskets in town. No Easter egg hunts. We will be missing the giggles and laughter of little children if we are not careful about how we think and the decisions we make.
Earlier in that week, I had mentioned to my husband how it saddened me to have us complaining about the truckers using U.S. 411. The truckers coming through here are what give life to the town. The truckers seem to know just how to turn that dangerous corner at the light and we, the residents, know just how close we should come to that stopping line. Many of us are elderly in this town, but let us not be the cause — in this wonderful little place with so much potential — of it not growing and attracting new residents.
Our school had to shut down because we ran out of children. Our young people who grew up here are not returning with their children to help keep it alive and thriving. Or those in charge of making decisions about what comes in and what goes out are trying to keep the door closed to new ideas and concepts. Some of us complained when Dollar General moved to the front street. Our city officials MUST remember that nothing with any life remains the same. The only constant is that change never changes. It will always change. We must keep up or forever be left behind, breathing in the dust of progress as other small townships build and grow.
Meanwhile back at the ranch, two of my younger relatives graduated from Cave Spring High when the school building was also a high school. They still return to this area several times a month and that is the one major historical marker for them.
When passing the entrance to Cave Spring Elementary, I am sure they remember as they wander through our pristine little city. They remember the recess days and all of the fun things that happened at CVHS. Many who are now adults remember the many encounters inside the building with teachers and classmates. Not just these relatives of mine, but the thousands who attended the elementary school still have a place to come back to that can be called their early educational home.
Not being from this area, I was not privy to knowing why there was such a rush to tear down E. S. Brown High School. So we are fortunate to still have CSES owned by the city.
,
Now the big question is what can be done to turn a dying city around. Many cities have made the turn so it can be done. We have a rich group of healthy-minded people to call upon like the Wares, the Dolans, the Lindseys, the Johnsons, the Morrows, the Allgoods, the Reeves, the Johnsons, the Sams, the Barnetts, the Bevels, the Burtons, the Linda Maries, John the Funeral Director, all of the members of the Downtown Development Authority, and the list goes on. The more I think about people that I have met, the more I want to list them. I am sure plans are already bobbing around in the heads of the names mentioned and many more. The rich heritage here in Cave Spring has a “never say die” spirit.
Let us watch the schoolhouse light up once again, and we can begin listening for the chatter, the giggling, and the laughter of young people once again filling the air. We may not have many of our own young people but we do have people who know how to plan events in the Cave Spring community. Many other small-town leaders would love to know the secret of planning year-round events that attract people from everywhere. I am just amazed at how people come here year after year, summer after summer, winter after winter and month after month.
Cave Spring can be the resource center for Northwest Georgia and the CSE building can be opened for the purpose of the event vendors. Has anyone ever called them together and asked them what can be done to make their stay here more pleasant?
The resource center can operate until it is no longer needed, and that will never be.