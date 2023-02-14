In honor of Valentine’s Day I thought I’d try to come with a list of what I think may be some of the best songs with the word “LOVE” in the title.
Now there are a million love songs out there. And some are brilliant for different reasons — some have beautiful or powerful lyrics. Some have wonderful melodies, or catchy choruses. Others are simply attached to great memories.
Full disclosure: I’m a lover of older music. I love classic country, Motown and music from the ’50s and ’60s, so many of these songs will be a bit older. But I think that just proves that many of them have stood the test of time. However, I’ve tried to mix it up with this list. What would you add to this list?
1. I can’t make you love me, Bonnie Raitt — If you’ve ever had a broken heart, then this is your jam. The lyrics are powerful and hit a soft spot for many folks. Who hasn’t experienced unrequited love before?
2. I will always love you, Dolly Parton — One of the greatest love songs ever, simply because it says I’m leaving but that doesn’t mean I don’t love you. Of course the Whitney Houston version of this song propelled it into the musical stratosphere but to hear Dolly sing it adds a level of authenticity.
3. It must have been love, Roxette — A lot of people know this from the scene in “Pretty Woman” when Julia Roberts is leaving Richard Gere and you think they’re done. She’s driving away in the limo and this song helps you feel the pain of leaving someone you’ve grown to love.
4. Will you still love me tomorrow, The Shirelles — Carole King actually wrote the music for this timeless tune and it was made famous by ’50s/’60s girl group The Shirelles. It’s been covered many times by some pretty big names, including King herself with backing vocals by James Taylor and Joni Mitchell, but the original version will always be my favorite.
5. Where did our love go, The Supremes — It’s no secret one of my favorite groups of all time would be on this list. The Supremes have a ton of hits with the word “love” in them, including “Baby love,” “Stop in the name of love,” “Love child,” “Love is here and now you’re gone” and “Can’t hurry love.” But “Where did our love go” stands out for me because of its great catchy beat, and it has a nice little saxophone solo.
6. I can’t help falling in love, Elvis Presley — The King has to be on this list. And you’ve got to admit that ...”Wise men say only fools rush in, but I can’t help falling in love with you”... is just a fantastic opening line.
7. Stubborn love, The Lumineers — This is one of my favorite bands and this song in particular has some great lines, including it’s opener “She’ll lie and steal and cheat, and beg you from her knees, make you think she means it this time. She’ll tear a hole in you, the one you can’t repair. But I still love her, I don’t really care.”
8. Faded love, Patsy Cline — This great ol’ western swing song was actually written by Bob Wills and was covered by names such as Jackie DeShannon, Willie Nelson and Ray Price, but Patsy’s version, for me, is THE version. Her soaring vocals backed by beautiful string instrumentation makes this a sad but incredibly beautiful love song. Listen to the very end when she takes a little breath before “faded” and “love.” Brilliant.
9. Somebody to love, Queen — This one laments the fact that the singer has no one to love. It’s a great sing-along song and one of Queen’s best.
10. I love Rock ‘n Roll, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts — Everyone knows this one and everyone sings along when they hear it. It’s gonna be around forever. “Put another dime in the jukebox, baby.”
11. It’s your love, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — This is a fantastic duet. The harmonies make it. Plus the fact that the two singers are in love when they record it adds something special. Also they both look great in the video.
12. When a man loves a woman, Percy Sledge — This song is legendary. It’s simple, it’s true, it’s powerful. This one’s straight from the heart. You can feel the emotion every time you heart this one.
13. Addicted to love, Robert Palmer — “The lights are on but you’re not home” is a great opening line. This is such a catchy song. And the video is a classic. Everyone remembers the girls in the background wearing black dresses and bright red lipstick.
14. What’s love got to do with it, Tina Turner — An iconic tune from the ’80s. This was a massive hit for Tina. And we get to see her dancing and strutting in the video as only she can.
15. Whole lotta love, Led Zeppelin — A rock anthem released in 1969 on the band’s second album. Jimmy Page’s opening guitar riff is instantly recognizable.
16. All you need is love, The Beatles — The Fab Four have several songs with LOVE in the title but this one sends such a simple message it’s no wonder it’s a classic. Because at the end of the day, “love is all you need.”
17. I wanna know what love is, Foreigner — This is a great sweeping ballad released in 1984 that hit No. 1 in the UK and the US. It’s the group’s biggest hit to date.
18. Say you love me, Fleetwood Mac — This is one of the band’s most popular songs. Christine McVie sings lead on this one and it has a great upbeat tempo. You’ll find yourself tapping your feet and singing along for sure.