I recently deleted my Facebook page. Before doing so, I backed up all my pictures on a flash drive. My security settings were in good shape. Only friends could view my page. I was very selective, nevertheless, about what pictures I posted and I rarely posted pictures of my grandchildren. I’ve heard all the horror stories about people who, unbeknownst to you, use your picture, or those of your family, from your Facebook page and pretend to be you on other sites. That is a form of identity theft, which is very scary.
When I signed on to Facebook to delete my page, I discovered that a record had been kept of every time I liked something, every time anybody liked a post of mine, all my posts, and the ads that I deleted. It looked very nearly like they tracked every key stroke. On completion of the Facebook page deletion, I got a message that said I have 30 days to change my mind. I am sure I will not change my mind.
Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat
Who would ever have thought there would be a social media site on which we post where we are, what we are doing, with whom, and pictures of what we ate for lunch? I love my friends but I am not interested in knowing their every move. I am not interested in knowing that my friends are sitting in the waiting room at the dentist’s office. I used to have a Twitter account but deleted that. I have never had an Instagram page. I have never had a Snapchat page.
Connection to the outside world
For many years, one of my friends cared for her elderly mother. Through those years, my friend was very nearly housebound. Facebook was her connection to the outside world and so she was understandably on Facebook for many hours every day. I have never been interested in spending that much time on Facebook. I would much rather read a book, go for a bike ride, go for a walk, have lunch with friends, or visit my grandchildren.
Facebook friends
I had 250 Facebook friends, all of whom are people I actually know. Come on people. Nobody has 4,000 friends. But there are folks who do on Facebook.
Logan, the son of a friend of mine, had 4,000 friends on Facebook. He was unaware that one of those Facebook friends was involved in criminal activity and that an investigation was underway. The first thing the investigator did was go to Facebook and see who that guy was friends with. The investigator knew my friend and Logan as well. When the investigator saw that Logan was Facebook friends with that guy, he called Logan’s father and (in confidence) told him about the investigation. The investigator said, “Tell Logan to unfriend that guy immediately!” Later that day, my friend asked Logan, “How many Facebook friends do you have?” Logan said, “4,000. Why?” My friend proceeded to tell Logan about the phone call from the investigator. Subsequently, he told Logan, “Get on your Facebook page right now and unfriend everybody on there unless you actually know them.”
Be selective about who you are Facebook friends with. If one of your Facebook friends is involved in criminal activity, or belongs to an unsavory organization, you can be associated with that.
Social media is here to stay
Facebook is the granddaddy of networking. There is no question that social media is here to stay. It is a remarkable marketing tool for businesses. Yet on a personal level, I am not interested in having a Facebook page filled with pictures making it look like I have the perfect life. Indeed.
I am busy with my family, and activities like riding my bike on Rome’s many great bike trails, having lunch with friends, and visiting the grandchildren. Life is just right these days. Social media. I can live without it.