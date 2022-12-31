It is simply frozen water falling from the sky, but snow prompts a lot of feelings for most people. My feelings happen to be all good, but there are plenty of people who have bad feelings, or a combination of both, and I am fascinated by the fact that we have feelings at all over something that is purely natural, though rare in our neck of the woods.
I have always loved snow, for as long as I can remember, but then I have never really had a bad experience with it. Plus, I tend to enjoy an excuse for things to change, but there are lots of people who prefer that routines stay intact, so I see how snow, for them, is nothing but a hindrance.
I like cold weather better than hot, so winter and its potential for snow is completely comfortable to me. But many people, Southerners especially, prefer warmer weather and summertime vibes, so they are already uncomfortable by the time the snow arrives.
Snow days mean time off from work and school, time to stay at home and simply enjoy. Whether it is rest or play or cold or calm that is your favorite, surely there is something good that you can take away from a good snow day.
The recent unexpected snow had us all in our most prominent snow feelings, so it got me curious about the history of snow and the way that other cultures experience it. Google did not disappoint, so I thought I would share a few tidbits with you.
The Old English called it “snaw” and I can’t help but think that those of you who hate the stuff might want to start using that word as in, “Nah, I’m not interested in ‘snaw.’”
That version originated from the Proto-Germanic snaiwaz which also came from Old Saxon and Old High German sneo, Old Frisian and Middle Low German sne, Middle Dutch snee, Dutch sneeuw, German Schnee, Old Norse snjor, Gothic snaiws “snow”.
The PIE (Proto-Indo-European) root sniegwh- “snow; to snow” comes from Greek nipha, Latin nix (genitive nivis), Old Irish snechta, Irish sneachd, Welsh nyf, Lithuanian sniegas, Old Prussian snaygis, Old Church Slavonic snegu, Russian snieg’, Slovak sneh “snow”.
That’s a whole lot of ways to say snow, and none of them sound particularly romantic.
It turns out the Inuits have 53 words for snow. That isn’t terribly surprising given that they have to deal with the stuff a lot. Imagine waking up every day in your house made of snow and going outside to a landscape that is most often covered with snow and having your daily tasks dictated by the kind of snow you are encountering. You’d need a lot of different words to properly communicate your experience.
But, if you think that is a lot of words, it turns out that Scotland has them beat with a mammoth 421 words for snow. They don’t even make the top ten list of countries with the most snow, but they apparently really like to talk about it. They use the Old English “snaw” for just plain snow, but also have words like “sneesl” (to begin to rain or snow) and “skelf” (a large snowflake).
Our recent snow shower would be called “flindrikin” (a slight snow shower) by the Scots. I wonder if they have a word for “running to the store for bread, milk and beer at the slightest mention of snow”? I call that “plum crazy,” but I bet they have their own word.
I am not sure how they decided this, but the place that is considered the snowiest in the world is Aomori City, Japan, and Japan is considered the snowiest country in general. They have over 100 ways of describing snow but the basic word is “yuki,” which I am pretty sure must be the origin of the American word “yucky” which happens to be how a lot of Americans refer to snow.
We are told that no two snowflakes are the same, but Google let me know that there are actually categories and types. Actually, the Smithsonian Institute says there are 8 types of snowflakes, including column crystals, plane crystals, combination of column & plane crystals, aggregation of snow crystals, rimed snow crystals, germs of ice crystals, irregular snow particles, and other solid precipitation. They say that those 8 types can compile about 35 different shapes of snowflakes, so that whole romantic notion of complete individuality isn’t exactly true.
No matter their shape or type, a good coating of combined snowflakes can cover all kinds of ugliness in the landscape, and that is one of the things that I love most about it. Everything looks so fresh and clean with a cold layer of white powder smoothing out the rough edges.
It turns out that snow is the symbol of purity and cleanliness in the Bible, and who doesn’t love the idea of a good old-fashioned cleansing? For example Psalm 51:7 says, “...wash me, and I will be whiter than snow.”
Those snow angels take on a whole different meaning when you think of them that way, right?
Those of you who are in the “Nah to snaw” camp please forgive me while I wish for another snow incident or two this winter. We used to get more snow in Georgia when I was young, and the last several years have left me downright disappointed. It is time we had a good snow year and, though the wooly bear caterpillars predicted a mediocre potential, I am crossing my fingers that we will see a little more of that lovely frozen precipitation this year.
My mantra will be, as they sing in our family’s favorite holiday film, “White Christmas”, “Snow, snow, snow, snow, snow!”