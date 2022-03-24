I visited my brother and his family last week while on a business trip. We hadn’t actually seen each other in several years. While I was there, my brother shared a large number of photographs with me that were my mother’s. She had given them to him before she passed 10 years ago. He kept some and gave some to me.
As I look through them, they bring back memories of people, places, and events from all parts of my life, from my earliest years to the last years of my mother’s life. Some are of people and places that are very dear to me, and others of people and places that I haven’t thought about in years, or even decades. There are even some of people that I don’t recognize at all. I’m still sorting through them, and each time I dive into them is a trip down memory lane.
I haven’t yet figured out exactly what to do with them. I will probably get some photos albums to put them in. I will have to decide on some sort of organizational arrangement. Do I group them chronologically or by subject matter. I will probably digitize some of the most important ones. Ultimately, they will likely get passed on to my son when I am gone.
Like most families of our generation, we took lots of snapshots. We documented vacations, special events, and sometimes just the ordinary. None of us were great photographers. These pictures are unlikely to show up in any art museums, but they serve their intended purpose — to remind us of the people, places, and events of our lives.
As I often do, I started thinking about how things have changed over the years. People have been taking pictures for over 150 years. The technology has changed greatly in that time. Even in my lifetime there have been monumental changes.
When I was young, we had your basic instamatic cameras, using either 126 or 110 film. We never had a nice 35 mm camera. None of us of, most especially me, were skilled enough to use one effectively. When the roll of film was full we would take it to the drugstore, or wherever else they developed film, wait several days until they were ready, and then see the fruits of our efforts.
If the shot was blurry or I cut someone’s head off (more common than you might think, in my efforts), it was too late. There were no reshoots of vacations or birthday parties. In fact, sometimes a bad photo became part of the memory.
At one point in our childhood, we bought an instant camera. These did provide the ability to see the end-product in a few minutes and allowed for restaging some shots if the first attempt didn’t come out right. Part of the fun was watching the pictures develop before our very eyes.
Taking pictures these days is very different. Back in the day, there were many times when someone would say, “I wish I had a camera.” If you didn’t have one handy you would miss those unexpected or spontaneous moments. This isn’t the case anymore. If you have a cellphone, and who doesn’t, you have a camera, and a pretty good one at that.
No more worrying about whether you have film or flashbulbs. You can see the results immediately. You can even share them with family and friends right away, and without having to pay for additional prints. Selfies weren’t a thing before cellphone cameras. It never occurred to us to hold a camera in front of yourself and take a picture of yourself. You would find someone else to take it for you.
Of course, the flipside of taking pictures on your phone is that you don’t easily have actual photographs. You can get prints made, but we rarely do. The memories only last as long as they are stored in the cloud, or your phone’s storage.
There are always tradeoffs. That’s why the pictures I got last week will be that much more special to me. They are, in more ways than one, a reminder of days gone by.