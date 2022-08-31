Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
It was a Saturday in Worms, Germany, and I was sitting in the PX. I had bought a coke and put some money in the juke box. The PX was empty except for a WAC who had came in.
She was over at the counter, buying something from the sales person. I noticed that she was looking at me.
I gave her one of my big smiles and she came over to me.
The Army at that time didn’t permit fraternizing among the soldiers and WACs on post. She came close to where I could hear her.
“What’s the matter,” she asked. “Saturday night and no place to go?”
“That’s about it,” I said.
“Do you skate?” she asked.
“I haven’t found anywhere around here to skate.”
“Follow me and I will show you one of the best rinks that you have ever been on.”
i got up and followed here out though the door. She headed for the main gate. I was close behind her. We went through the main gate and crossed the street, She then waited on me to catch up. We exchanged names and she started down the street to Schultz Gasthaus. She pointed to the tavern and said, “Saw you at the gasthaus the other night. I gather that you are not one of the club runners.”
The soldiers that didn’t spend their time drinking in the clubs and gasthauses was called “duds” by the club runners. We called the beer guzzlers “club runners.” They spent their time moving from one club to another.
I had never been in the area that we were going to so I didn’t know what to expect. Then I saw it — the Service Club and, next to it, the NCO Club. I had been to them but had come the other direction. Then I saw why we came this way.
There, in behind the Service Club, set the Roller Rink. I followed her inside and was I surprised.
There was a snack bar with all the goodies that I was used to back home. Hamburgers. Hot dogs and all kind of sandwiches. From cokes to coffee.
I heard her say, “Come on, I will introduce you to Sergeant Tom.” I found out that Sergeant Tom ran the rink. I shook hands with him, noticing that he had more hash marks on his sleeves than years I had been alive. He gave me a paper to fill out and handed me a pair of skates.
I sat down at a table and filled out the form, then picked up the skates. They had been though the mill. They were wore out. He had given me a pair of 10s for my size 12 feet. I handed him the paper, saying, “Sergeant, these are ready for the scrap pile and, anyway, you gave me 10s for my 12 feet.” He reached under the windows and handed me a pair in the box. I noticed the big 12 on the box. I took them out and inspected them They were new.
I put them on and stood up. That was when I noticed everyone was watching me. They wanted to see me bust the floor open with my rear end. I handed the box with my shoes to the Sergeant and decided to give them a show.
I let my feet go in opposite directions, pulling them back just in time to keep from falling. I grabbed the rail that went around the ring and pulled myself over to where the opening was to get on the floor. I looked around. Everyone was watching me. I put on a show as I hit the floor.
They couldn’t tell whether I was going to hit the floor or stand on my head. I could hear them laughing. I slid sideways into the juke box and started to read the labels on the records. In the middle of them was my favorite. I had skated many nights to “The Tennessee Waltz” by Patti Page.
Next week: The roller rink in Germany