After seeing some social media debates/discussions floating around town I thought I’d offer my thoughts on a few of them.
Short dresses appropriate at homecoming — After the local high schools had their homecoming dances and photos of kids dressed up in their nice clothes made their way to social media, I saw a lot of comments about how short the girls’ dresses were. Many people started saying that, in general, the girls’ dresses were too short and revealing. Others were countering this by saying the girls could wear whatever they want and everyone needs to mind their own business.
My opinion is that times have changed. So many people kept saying the dresses are much shorter than when THEY were in high school. Well, yes, fashion and styles change with the times. Values change with the times.
If you believe that short and revealing dresses on girls somehow make them a target of lewd thoughts or behavior or that it “tempts” young men, then the problem isn’t really the dress or the young lady. Our young (and old) men must be taught to respect a woman regardless of how much or little she’s wearing, and the way our society works is that the burden is on the man to act appropriately. Women carry their own burdens when it comes to what they wear. Again, our society still expects women to dress a certain way and when they do not, they become the targets of discussion, gossip and even ridicule.
Having said that, parents have the final say on what their teenager (male or female) wears to an event such as the homecoming dance. Parents must be the ones to decide if something is age- and event-appropriate. Parents must say yes or no. Teens will, of course, want to wear things that they believe are flattering to their bodies or that are trendy or that are provocative or that will win the approval of their peers. That may not always be what’s appropriate for them to wear and the parents are the ones who must make that call.
Tennessee vs. Bama — SEC football fans are still reeling from the most talked about game from this weekend’s schedule. Tennessee took down Alabama for the first time in like 15 years, in a nail biter, and Vols fans rushed the field, tore down their own goalposts and threw them in the Tennessee River. This is what college football is about. It’s about exciting games. It’s about fans talking smack. It’s about looking forward to Saturday when your team could have you jumping for joy or cussing at the TV.
As a Kentucky fan, I know what it is to be the underdog on the football field. I’m happy for Tennessee fans. Their team has given them something to celebrate. I know all too well the feeling of cheering for a team that isn’t at the very top. You celebrate while you can. But the Bama haters need to be careful. They don’t want to wake the sleeping giant. Sure, Bama’s struggled the past couple weeks — but don’t think for one second they can’t turn it around and be dominant once more. Tennessee fans celebrated so big because they took down a giant. Alabama fans should take pride in knowing that.
Drums or Flats — This is an age-old debate for wing lovers. And since it’s football season, it seems like we as a society are eating more wings than at other times. But do you like drums or flats?
I’m a FLATS guy. All day. Here’s why.
Sure, drums give you a little more meat BUT sometimes I feel like they’re not cooked all the way through. Flats generally have crispier skin (which is the best part of a wing), and I feel like they’re cooked evenly all the way through. Also, they hold the dipping sauce more evenly. Flats are superior and I feel sorry for your unsophisticated palette if you disagree with me.
Pumpkin spice vs common sense — I don’t know how people are still arguing over the validity of pumpkin spice. It’s disgusting. And half the world has lost their dang minds. Just the smell of anything pumpkin spice makes my stomach turn with its fake sweetness. I don’t understand how it’s so popular. There’s pumpkin spice EVERYTHING: drinks, candles, chapstick, hand soap, body lotion, even car fresheners. How have we strayed so far from God’s light? Please pray for our country.
Is “Hocus Pocus” really that good? — For the past few years it seems the movie “Hocus Pocus” has become iconic of the Halloween season. It’s the Mariah Carey of Christmas. It’s a pop culture reference that people now associate so much with the holiday that it’s sort of become synonymous with that holiday. You can’t get away from it. I have a feeling someone, or several people, in your friend circle loves the movie and uses it as a theme for either decorations or costumes.
Well I haven’t seen the new Hocus Pocus movie but the original is actually REALLY good. It’s funny, it’s entertaining and it’s a movie people of all ages seem to really love. It gets folks into that Halloween-y spirit that makes them want to throw parties and decorate their houses. It’s pure joy. So I’m team Hocus Pocus.