As Floyd County’s retired sheriff, I want to first preface this column by saying I have ZERO interest in running for any elected office, nor could I benefit financially in any way from the passage of House Bill 830, which I am strongly advocating.
But one thing is for sure: I believe in standing up for something that is right and am not afraid of a fight to do so.
HB 832 would incrementally bump up current sheriffs’ salaries for serving, staffing and supporting any courts additional to Superior Courts (i.e., juvenile, magistrate and probate courts).
During my 16 years of service as sheriff, during the economic downturn and voluntary furloughs, sheriffs never asked for nor received any cost of living (COLA) raises. Sheriffs furloughed themselves without pay, just the same as we asked our employees to.
This past year, sheriffs were offered 5% COLAs for the first time in 20 years.
HB 830 was created to help serving sheriffs afford to stay in office. In many counties the sheriffs are offered very paltry salaries, as the salary is based on the county’s population.
HB 830 was apparently headed for easy passage, it was nearly unanimously approved in the House, including with promised support from our elected officials.
I called my longtime friend — and occasional county commissioner adversary — Sen. Chuck Hufstetler this week to emphasize my support for this bill and was told that there is some “push-back” from “others” who feel that, as he put it, “the sheriffs already got 5% raises; we need to spread the funds around.”
I do NOT oppose raises for “others” who desperately need money as well, but to take the money from a bill designed to help keep good elected sheriffs in office is not the way to go.
My friend in the Senate has always been very fiscally responsible and even though we have disagreed at times, I’ve always admired and supported him and will continue to do so.
My question to my friend was this, do these “others” have to wear a weapon as part of their everyday duties? Do the “others” have to manage (800)-bed facilities with inmates who attack their staff on a daily basis? Do they receive qualified death threats directed at themselves and their families as part of their job?
Do they work weekends, all holidays, with decimated staffs in an environment that 99% of normal people wouldn’t dare do?
Are they required to answer the phone 24/7 and respond 365 days a year if needed?
Are they essential workers in the sense that they were REQUIRED to work during the darkest days of this horrible pandemic?
That’s the difference for our senators and representatives to mull over.
I do understand that you get push-back from “others” who feel they are deserving, and I know that it’s a tough decision that you are studying. But you are elected to make the tough decisions, and elected to occasionally offend people with whom you disagree.
One thing is for sure: Those 159 sheriffs in Georgia risk their lives daily just showing up for work. They spend valuable time away from their families, because they themselves were elected for the people.
They put their hand in the air and swore an oath to God to stand in defense against the evildoers and make the decisions, the tough ones, even if they may not be the popular ones.
Please do what you were elected for, even if it’s not the most popular. It’s the right decision.