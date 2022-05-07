The oldest of four children, my grandmother was raised on a farm in Northwest Georgia and was a young girl during the Great Depression. She spent much of her childhood helping in the cotton fields, managing the kitchen with her mother, and minding the younger kids.
She once told me a story of spending her 10th birthday picking cotton. Grandmother wasn’t much for showing emotion, but she let me see her sadness when she told me that.
She attended Berry College at 16 years of age and later taught Business at Coosa High School. She earned a master’s and completed her sixth year (just shy of a doctorate) in Education. She eventually taught courses in Business Ed at Coosa Valley Tech.
She also taught for a couple of summers just up the road at Reinhardt University, where I am attending graduate school. It makes me happy to be connected to her in this way. I know it would have made her smile.
My grandmother had a sharp mind, infallible intellect, and if roles were not what they were, she would have been running the schools and offices she worked in instead of only teaching, instead of only taking shorthand notes as a secretary.
“If she had been born 30 years later, she would have been a corporate executive,” my aunt recently commented.
Incidentally, she once showed me her shorthand booklet and it blew my mind. She had memorized the whole thing. It’s an entire language in and of itself. Almost looks Elvish. The admiration I had for my grandmother grew by about a foot that day, and it is my highly held belief that anyone who mastered that Elvish script should have been awarded a diploma.
I think if she had done exactly as she pleased she would have been a full-time career woman. Might have had her an apartment in Atlanta and been happily single.
She’d helped take care of others all her life. I think she would have liked to be on her own, even if just for a while, before settling down.
But being a young woman in the 1940s South, she did what all young women did — got married and started a family.
Grandmother was a looker. Three men offered her their hand. Paw Paw always told me that when he first saw her he knew right then he was gonna marry her.
He did. They had three children and six grandchildren. They were married for 59 years.
My grandmother had a lot to offer the world but was rarely ever recognized for all that she was capable of (which I realize so many women experienced at that time).
She existed mainly in the backdrop of life, with her faithful calla lilies and roses and freshly potted mums and ripe wild figs in the backyard, with her buttermilk pies and homemade custard and Veg-All casseroles and sweet-hot onion relish, and always with the newspaper in her lap and her sewing kit at her feet.
She took pride in all of it, but she was so much more.
More than the roles she filled.
Edna Vivian Earle Whatley was a strong, determined, creative, multi-faceted woman. Her generosity stayed intact throughout life’s challenges, and she personified elegance in her comings and goings.
And this Mother’s Day I’m especially thankful, for having been loved by her.