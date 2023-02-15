Our musical icons are passing at a rate that provides, at least for me, a bit of discomfort.
I am writing this while listening to David Crosby’s last album, “For Free.” The news today was bad for the 81-year-old rock music icon, and the media have been blasting photos of his rapturous face centered on that improbably bushy mustache.
Oh those many years ago when Sunday night television would broadcast images of primarily young women shrieking their faces off to the sounds of the latest British invasion act. Many of those fans are now grandmothers, and John and George are gone. Paul and Ringo are still at it, and yes, the fans still shriek.
Today I am also listening to the remastered “Revolver” by the Fab Four. It is a pleasure to hear the newly found clarity of Ringo’s drums, George’s guitar, and of course, the stellar vocalism of Paul and John.
Then, just days ago, the sad news arrived of Jeff Beck’s passing. I have always admired the instrumental brilliance of the British guitarist, and his recording with Rod Stewart of “People Get Ready” had a huge influence on me.
When we formed the Rome band “Scattered, Smothered, and Covered,” one of our early cover tunes was “People Get Ready.” We melded the Beck/Stewart and the Curtis Mayfield versions to create our own gospel tinged arrangement. I didn’t even try to mimic Jeff Beck’s soaring guitar tone (I still believe it’s in the fingers!), but I gave more than a nod to Beck’s chording.
A number of folks are pondering the next couple of decades in terms of the mortality of our musical geniuses. The majority of these artists range in age from the late 60s to high 80s. Are we stunned at each announcement due to the sobering reflection of the faces we see in our own mirrors?
The music of our young years serves as life markers. We hear a tune and immediately go back to that first kiss, that first dance after the high school football game, that road trip down to a South Georgia university, and maybe that first dance with a blushing bride or groom.
The vast majority of musical artists I currently enjoy are long passed. More than likely the sounds of Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Clifford Brown, Bill Evans, and more fill our home at the end of a working day. Some of the great jazz artists lived long and fruitful lives, and others, like their rock and roll compatriots, died way too young and, unfortunately, often tragically.
I am grateful for the resurgence in vinyl recordings that allow me to listen to the musicians of the past with clarity and quality.
In this past decade I purchased vinyl by David Crosby that continues to challenge me musically and poetically.
And for all its issues, YouTube is a wellspring of both audio and visual gems that allow us to see the rosy cheeks of a young Paul McCartney and the steely gaze from Miles Davis as he projects chromium darts from the bell of his trumpet.
It’s going to be a tough decade coming up for lovers of classic pop music. We will respond with, “Oh no, not (fill in the name here)!” And if you are like me, you’ll go to your turntable, your streaming device, or perhaps take a drive in your vehicle and dial in tunes on the satellite radio.
We will remember and even reminisce. A familiar drumbeat will set our heads nodding in time. Soaring guitar notes will invoke a moment of spontaneous air guitar playing. A female voice pleading for a lost lover will resound deep within us.
So we will sing along and find a kindred spirit to share our joy and maybe a few tears.
See you at the vinyl shop.