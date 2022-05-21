Recently, after a weekend of cooking and leaving dishes piled on the stove and in the sink, I finished cleaning the kitchen, looked around, and solemnly proclaimed: “This. House. Is. Clean.” like that lady in “Poltergeist.”
That’s the level of mess it was — like I had exorcised demons by cleaning it up.
The original “Poltergeist” is my favorite scary movie of all time. I attribute this to the fact that Steven Spielberg wrote it (and to the decadent early ’80s nostalgia).
Growing up, scary movies were fun. At slumber parties slasher flicks were as necessary as playing Truth or Dare or Hasbro’s Girl Talk.
I grew up with the early 80s slasher flicks: Jason, Freddy Krueger, and Chucky were legends and came up frequently in conversations at slumber parties where we wanted to see who could scare one another the most.
Then there was always that one friend who knew someone whose cousin’s sister’s aunt witnessed a murder or had seen a real ghost and then we’d all get swept up in Urban Legends chatter.
I had one friend who had HBO in the early days. When I spent the night with her we’d stay up late and watch the horror movies I was not allowed to see at home.
Incidentally, this was the same friend I snuck in with to see the original “Candyman” when I was 12. We told my mom we were going to see “The Mighty Ducks” as she dropped us off.
Up until then, that was the most terrifying thing I had ever seen. I ‘fessed up as early as that night when my mom asked me why I was begging her to sleep in my room.
My mother is a good sport and will watch the occasional thriller with me, if it’s well written.
Recently, she watched the original “Candyman” with me — still just as scary as before. We watched a few of The Conjuring films as well (except the Nun one — can’t do that one). As with most, the first one was the best, but I liked how each one provided more backstory for the one before it.
Also, there’s just something about ghost stories set in the ’70s that are especially intriguing to me, especially when they are “based on real events.”
But I am well aware that Hollywood dramatically alters these “events” to sell tickets, which is a given anytime you see “based on real events.” Yeah, we know what we’re paying for.
I think the second Conjuring, which involved the famous haunting in Enfield, England, was the most interesting story to me (the actual story, not the movie) because of the real-life photos.
A few years ago, I met someone who lived there. She said she was about that age when it all happened and it was big news. People in the area still mention “the house in Enfield,” but it looks like any other house.
Just don’t do like I did and go down a YouTube rabbit hole of documentaries on these supposed “real events.”
I did that several years ago one dark and stormy night when I lived alone.
Bad idea.