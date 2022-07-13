As I have stated in my stories about my memories when I was growing up, I was very mischievous. I enjoyed pulling a prank on someone.
I was living on Reese Street in North Rome. We lived in the area on the lower end of the street. There were three houses and a long stretch of road that had no houses except one that set away off the road. At the end of the street there were two houses, one on each side of the road.
There was a girl who lived above us on the street who was friends with a girl who lived at the end of the street. They would go to the movie uptown and come in after dark. The girl who lived up the street would go home and spend the night with the one who lived at the end of the street.
There was that long dark part of the street between where I lived and the one who lived on the end.
Back in those days, I would smoke a cigarette occasionally. It was on a Saturday night, and I had been out with a friend and couldn’t find anything to do, so I had him drop me off at a store that was on the corner of North Broad and Callahan Street.
I went inside the store and bought a pack of cigarettes and was talking to the salesperson when the bus pulled up on the other side of the street.
The two girls got off and headed for the store.
I decided to have me some fun. I told the salesperson what I was going to do and asked if she could let me out the back door. With a smile on her face she let me out. The girls went in the front door of the store and I headed out the back and through the park to home. I didn’t stop at my house. I headed for the dark section where the girls had to go through. I climbed up on a bank on the roadside and sat down behind a small bush.
It was not long before I heard them coming down the road, laughing and talking. I waited until they got beside me in the road. I jumped up shaking the bush and letting out a scream that almost scared me. They let out a scream that could be heard for a country block and ran back up the street. I folded over with laughter.
My sister lived in the house next to me, and she had a light on. The two girls didn’t stop until they were in her house.
I heard the door slam to and headed up the road. I wanted to get back up the road, past the house, before they decided to come back out...
The prank was a success, but Lonie wanted to revel in it. Check back next week to see what happened when the “innocent” young man dropped in on his sister.
Lonie Adcock of Rome is a retired Rome Police Department lieutenant. His latest book is “Fact or Fiction.”