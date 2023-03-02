I retired in October and am enjoying retirement. I had the good sense not to overcommit to too many activities. These days life is just right. Much to my dismay, however, a lot of my time is spent dealing with phone and computer scammers.
Recently, I spoke with Barbara Penson, clerk of Floyd County Superior Court, about the ever increasing incidents of scams. With Ms. Penson’s permission, I will now tell you the true story of a woman, here in Floyd County, who was the victim of a scam. For the sake of the story, we’ll call her Melba.
Melba called Ms. Penson in tears one afternoon. A resident of Rome, Melba received a phone call informing her that a Floyd County deputy was going to serve her with a warrant for failure to report for jury duty. Ms. Penson convinced Melba that the entire matter was a scam. However, it was too late, for Melba had purchased seven $500 gift cards totaling $3,500, scratched off the code covers and provided the scammer the code on the back of each card. Melba’s funds, therefore, were gone.
Nothing could be done to recover the $3,500. In further conversation, Ms. Penson learned that Melba actually borrowed the funds to pay for the gift cards. This happens more times than gets reported and, according to law enforcement, there is nothing they can do.
Jury duty: There are many different scams and, for every scam that presents itself, there is probably a red flag that can help you spot a scammer. When you receive a mailed summons for jury duty, you are not going to be arrested if you do not show up. Jurors are required to respond via affidavit, or by calling the jury office at 706-291-5193, to be excused.
Social Security and the IRS: If you get a phone call from somebody claiming they are with the Social Security Administration and there has been “fraudulent activity involving your Social Security number,” it is probably a scam. If you get a phone call from somebody claiming they are with the IRS, and they ask for your SSN, that is a scam! The Social Security Administration and the IRS already have your information.
If somebody shows up at your house claiming to be an IRS agent, ask for government identification. The Floyd County Police Department recently got complaints about a man soliciting homes in the area claiming to be an employee of the IRS. Police confirmed the man was indeed an IRS agent and was in the area following up on overdue returns and payments. Nevertheless, make sure you ask for government identification.
Computer scams: If you get notification on your computer, in an email, or via text to your cellphone, with urgency, “call now…”, or “answer this email…”, that is a scam. If there is phone number and you are admonished to “call this number right now… do not turn off your computer” that is a scam.
There is a scam going around these days having to do with Norton Security in which the scammer informs you in an email that $800 has been taken from your checking account. There is a telephone number provided for you to call to “cancel the transaction.” If you call that phone number, they will insist that you click on the link in the email and provide them information. If you fall for that and provide that information, they will hack into your computer and possibly your bank accounts. That is a scam. Do not fall for it.
So many times, it seems, the victims of scams can ill afford the loss of their money. People like Melba, for whom the loss of her money was painfully sacrificial. She was so panicked by the scammer’s threat, she borrowed the money demanded of her. Remember, scams are designed to elicit panic so we will not stop and think, but will react to the scammers in rapid fashion.
There will always be people who, instead of working at honest jobs like the rest of us, spend all their time trying to figure out how to scam us out of our money. A recent scam has surfaced whereby fake invoices are being circulated from Floyd County. Although they look legitimate, they are fake. Interestingly, the fake invoices are being circulated to law firms as well as individuals. Please be aware.
We must use our common sense in recognizing a scam. Be careful what you click on when you’re on the internet or scrolling on your phone. Be particularly careful about giving information over the phone. You don’t really know who is calling.