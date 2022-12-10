When I was a kid there was nothing more exciting than getting to the mall and telling Santa what I wanted for Christmas. Mom made a night of it.
We would eat in the food court, which was a treat in itself, but Santa night was special because she let us choose from whichever eatery we wanted. I chose Corn Dog 7.
Corn Dog 7 was like a trip to a carnival food truck. Each foot-long link of hot pink dog was hand-dipped into that fair-food batter upon ordering.
Mom sat us down to eat, then, I noticed the line.
We had arrived later to the mall that night than Mom had planned, and the Santa line was already backed up. I saw the line and immediately began to shove corn dog down my throat.
Come hell or high water, I was gonna get to Santa before the line closed.
It was 1989: The year of the doll.
Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to explain…
I had spotted her at The Briar Patch (a popular gift shop in our mall), and that was it for me.
She was my Emily. Shirley Temple’s “A Little Princess” was my favorite film that year. In the film, Sarah’s father gives her an elegant porcelain doll named Emily before he leaves her at the boarding school and goes to war. Emily becomes Sarah’s best friend (a must-watch if you haven’t seen it).
This doll had a smooth ivory face with full cheeks, baby blue eyes, and soft pink lifelike lips. Her hair was the best part — perfect golden ringlets that spilled past her shoulders, topped with a pink satin bow. Then there was her dress: dusty pink satin covered in a layer of lace, embroidered with matching pink roses. She even had cream silk stockings with little ruffles at the hem. And she was the only one in the whole store.
So, now that you understand the urgency of the situation, perhaps you won’t be so horrified by what I’m about to tell you.
Against my mom’s instructions, I did not chew my food and I did not slow down. Also, I ate a lot of mustard with that corn dog — that’s important.
When we finally got in line (after I thought I might die from watching my little sister eat chicken nuggets at a glacial pace), there was about a 10 minute wait to get on Santa’s lap and tell him all your hopes and dreams.
I didn’t tell my mom when my stomach started to hurt. I didn’t tell her when a strange gurgling began. I couldn’t risk losing my spot in line, you see.
So when I sat on Santa’s lap and ended up hurling Corn Dog 7 with extra mustard all over him, I knew for sure my dreams were dashed, and that I would never have that doll.
We didn’t get pictures that night. And I cried all the way home because I knew Santa wouldn’t bring me charcoal at that point.
But, reader, let me tell you why you should always believe in Christmas miracles.
When I woke up on Christmas morning, that beautiful doll was arranged on a doll stand by our Christmas tree. I cried all morning. I never thought I would ever have a doll like her.
I named her Alexandria.
And I still have her to this day.