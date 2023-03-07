Have you noticed that there are certain food items it seems like only folks over a certain age eat?
I started putting together a list of the food items only consumed by those who are 65 and older. But then halfway through I realized I like a bunch of this stuff too.
So if you are UNDER the age of 65 and still eat any of these things, then you obviously grew up over at your granny and granddaddy’s house, and since it’s what they ate, then you grew up liking it too.
A lot of younger people will see these and have no clue what many of them are. You’re honestly better off not knowing.
Just know that every time you eat one of these foods, the clock turns back to 1967, Lyndon B. Johnson is the president and Elvis just married Priscilla...
Congealed salad — I don’t know who came up with the idea of a congealed salad but I bet they’re burning in culinary hell right now because this dish is NOT of the Lord. I’m not even sure if it’s a salad or a dessert. It’s made with flavored gelatin, fruits, vegetables and nuts and it’s usually molded into some shape.
Hot coffee ALL DAY — Old people love drinking piping hot coffee at all hours of the day. Even in the summer. I don’t drink coffee so maybe that’s why I don’t understand this. And if they drink their coffee black with no cream or sugar, they’ve been through some stuff.
Malts — Now this is one that I enjoy. A malt. Or a malted shake. It’s just like a milk shake but it’s made with a malted milk powder, giving it a very distinct (and in my opinion, delicious) flavor. This is an old-timey drink that you’d get down at the diner or the sodey-fountain.
Strawberry candies — These are the little candies that old ladies keep in their pocketbooks and the wrapper looks like a strawberry. Grandmothers are also required by law to keep these in a glass dish at their house. An alternative to these is Werther’s Original candies.
Pickled things — Old people loved pickled pigs feet, pickled okra, pickled quail eggs, pickled beets, etc... I’m partially guilty here. I love pickled okra and pickled green beans. I could eat ‘em all day. I think this is a remnant from when many people had to can and pickle their foods to preserve them and so many older folks grew up eating pickled food as a necessity.
Root beer — If you drink root beer your daddy was a gold prospector or a coalminer. No buts about it. I love root beer, especially in a root beer float in an icy-cold mug.
Salmon patties — When you start a recipe with canned salmon, I’m already out. Then apparently you take breadcrumbs, chopped onions and an egg and form it into patties or little cakes. No thank you, this is the devil’s work.
Circus peanuts — These are the unnaturally orange colored marshmallows shaped like peanuts and made of pure sugar. Every time I tell my friends I love these, they say it’s disgusting and say their grandmother loved them too. Then I realized that’s where I developed my love of circus peanuts. My granny always had a bag of them at her house where I grew up.
Ovaltine — Guilty, once again. I grew up drinking Ovaltine. If you did too, then your joints hurt when the weather turns. Same goes for Tang.
Egg salad — This is a smelly dish made with chopped hard-boiled or scrambled eggs, mustard, and mayonnaise and sometimes with a few other ingredients as well. I think this was the precursor to chicken salad. Old ladies still bring egg salad to the church potluck. And they write their last name on the bottom of the plastic container they brought it in so nobody steals it.
Crisco — Old people still cook with Crisco. It’s shortening. I don’t know what shortening is but it makes the food DELICIOUS. I will stand by Crisco till I draw my last breath.
Chicken livers/gizzards — No sir. Fried chicken livers will never pass these lips. Chicken livers are for catching catfish and that’s it. But I’ll tell you what, you go to Stanley’s on any given day and any man there who has stories about the Great Depression is ordering fried chicken livers and flirting with the lady behind the counter.
Ambrosia salad — Who but survivors of the Great War would come up with AND CONSUME a creamy fruit salad that contains pineapple, mandarin oranges, coconut and marshmallows? These people have been through some trauma and this is the result. Please pray for them as they eat their ambrosia salad on a Sunday afternoon. These are also the same people who use the word “luncheon” instead of just saying “lunch.”
Deviled ham — Little known fact, deviled ham was served at the Last Supper and is the reason Judas betrayed our Lord and Savior. And y’all STILL wanna eat it today? Get thee behind me, Satan. Can y’all just not eat regular ham? Why do we have to get the devil involved?
Grapefruit sprinkled with sugar — This was my granddaddy’s favorite way to start the day. He’d get a big grapefruit, cut it in half and sprinkle sugar on it. Then when he was done with that, he’d have his regular breakfast. If you eat grapefruit sprinkled with sugar, your favorite hobby is napping on your recliner and making sure people don’t walk on your grass.
Do you have any other dishes to add to this list?