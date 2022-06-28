It was an eventful weekend in Rome and I’m proud to say I live in a community that supports its own.
There was an event that took place here this past weekend that organizers weren’t sure would get any support. You may have seen it in the news or on social media. It was the first time this event was being held so there was some trepidation about it.
How would people respond? Would they attend? Would they even care about something like this? Would nay-sayers spoil the fun?
After all, nothing like this had ever been held here.
And you know what? It was a bigger success than anyone could have imagined.
The very first 7 Hills Rubicon event got more attendees than organizers could have hoped for.
It was hosted by the Floyd County Police Department and brought lots of Jeep enthusiasts to Richard B. Russell Regional Airport. The event featured group rides as well as competitions for most extreme Jeep, ultimate beater Jeep, best restored Jeep and military Jeeps.
There were also food trucks, vendors and prizes.
The best part about the whole event was that it was a benefit for the FCPD’s Santa Bike Patrol. That very important program is in its third year of helping needy kids get a bicycle for Christmas. To date the program has helped more than 200 kids.
“I was absolutely nervous, there were beyond butterflies in the stomach,” said Sgt. Chris Fincher with the FCPD, who organized the event. “We only had a couple months of planning but the pieces fell into place. The weather cooperated. It was great.”
“The community has always responded well to helping kids in need,” he added. “The Jeep community is all about helping each other and those around them. We really meshed well together. We met some new friends and we’re looking forward to new projects with them.”
Those who missed 7 Hills Rubicon can still support by purchasing T-shirts by visiting the event’s Facebook page, 7 Hills Rubicon.
Oh, and I almost forgot. That Pride event also took place this weekend.
Folks marched down Broad Street in bright, colorful clothes and with smiles on their faces. Then they went to Heritage Park for a day of fun and music. Some floated down the river on a sunset cruise. Families were there, kids were having fun, pets were in costumes. There was food and music and laughter.
It’s odd how that sounds sort of like a generic description for any family-friendly festival. I’m sorry I can’t think of any terrible thing that happened. I know some of you might like to hear that. But it’s almost like the folks who wanted to support the event showed up and had a wonderful time. And the folks for whom it just wasn’t their cup of tea simply didn’t attend.
I know I say ridiculous things sometimes and I use sarcasm regularly but I want to make it clear that what I’m about to say is 100% sincere. It’s important to say this...
I want to thank the people who disagree respectfully. I want to thank the people who live and let live. I want to thank the people who realize that if you don’t like the rain, the answer is NOT to pray that the rain never falls. The answer is to put up an umbrella or stay indoors. Someone out there loves the rain. Someone out there needs the rain.
And I want to thank Rome.
Rome smiled at people who might be more used to sideway glances or angry stares.
Rome said “come on in” to people who have had doors slammed in their faces.
Rome had a warm hug for folks who many have turned away from.
Rome opened her arms to people who may have no other arms open to them.
You did good, Rome.