Get outside. There are so many great things to do around town and the weather’s perfect for it.
This past weekend was just a small indication of how local venues and organizations are really making it easy for Rome residents to get outside and have fun with friends or with your families.
On Saturday and Sunday, Parks & Rec put on a great event, the Backyard BBQ Bash and Dirt Road festival at Ridge Ferry Park. There was a barbecue contest and lots of food and craft vendors. And it was great weather for an outdoor festival.
The contest saw the following winners:
Best Team Name: Seven Loaves Barbecue
Best Booth Set Up: Law Dawgs
People’s Choice: 1st: Law Dawgs, 2nd: Fat Bottom BBQ, 3rd: Rollin’ Smoke BBQ
Judges’ Chicken: 1st: Seven Loaves Barbecue, 2nd: Sydney’s Piggies, 3rd: Smoking Gun BBQ
Judges’ Pork: 1st: M&A BBQ, 2nd: Seven Loaves Barbecue, 3rd: FCSO Night Shift
Overall: Seven Loaves Barbecue
Congratulations to all those folks who made some delicious barbecue for the community to sample. If y’all need a judge for the contest next year, I suppose I could be talked into trying out several plates of delectable smoked meats.
Also on Saturday, River Remedy Brewing Company held a really cool event in their parking lot. Y’all know they got that big ol’ parking lot on Glenn Milner. Well they invited several local nonprofits to come out with their mobile units, tents and tables to simply interact with the community.
Organizations like the Sexual Assault Center, Hospitality House, Open Door Home and the Davies Shelter were all together in one place offering up information about their services and resources. And organizations such as PAWS and Floyd Felines were out there with adoptable animals. What a fantastic idea and a way to get these groups additional exposure. I love that.
This coming Saturday, the Downtown Development Authority will host ArtsFest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Broad Street with more than 55 arts and craft vendors as well as live music and activities for kids.
There’ll be pottery, jewelry and home decor as well as crafts, cornhole and face painting. The YMCA will even offer yoga at Bridgepoint Plaza at noon. So if you’re like me and your lower back is always tight, maybe some free yoga will help.
And if you wanna be on the water, the Roman Holiday riverboat is offering trips at 1 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and leave from the Heritage Park boat dock.
Another great event takes place Saturday as well — the Cave Spring Bacon Fest and Car Show. It’ll take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rolater Park. Admission is $5.
There’s also the Downtown History Tour that will take guests on the Roman Chariot for a guided tour highlighting one of Rome’s places of worship. A new location will be featured each month in Downtown Rome. Tours are held the first Saturday of every month through September and depart from the Rome Area History Center at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10.
If you’d like a tour of the Clocktower, the Rome Area History Center will host a new season of Clocktower Tours to be offered the first Saturday of every month, May to September, from noon to 2 p.m. The self-guided tours of the clocktower are $10.
This Saturday is also A Day at the Races, a fundraiser for the Rome Symphony Orchestra that’ll take place at the Lindale Mill. It’s a Derby-themed event with live music by Scott Thompson.
And one of the more fun events for the entire family is the Georgia’s Rome Scavenger Hunts. It gets you and your kids walking around downtown, learning about the history of Rome and takes about 35-40 minutes. You can get more information at the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center.
With all that, there HAS to be something that interests you and will get you out and about. What I love about these events is that you’ll see so many of your fellow Rome residents. You’ll get to chat with some great folks and probably make some new friends.
Rome is what you make it. Don’t say there’s nothing to do while you sit on your couch watching Netflix or scrolling through TikTok. There are activities and social events. There’s art and live music and wine tastings. But you have to get out there and give them a chance.