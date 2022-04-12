It’s been a while since I called out some folks on being Rome Fancy and a few things I’ve seen and heard recently have prompted me to remind readers that YET AGAIN some of y’all are very Rome Fancy and there’s no denying it.
This one’s my SPRING EDITION. The sun’s shining, the flowers are blooming and the high-fallutin’ people of Rome are stepping out. And you can spot ‘em a mile away because there are some very obvious clues. ...
1. Southerners love their ferns and you can see them on front porches as soon as the weather starts warming up. If you buy your ferns from that Willow Creek garden center on Ga. 27, you’re fancy. That place sells these huge, beautiful ferns every year and I always envy people who buy from there.
2. If you attend anything called a COTILLION, you’re extremely fancy. I’ve never been to one of those but I know people who do and I’ve seen pictures. You have to dress up real nice and there’s usually an open bar and you have to be a member of some exclusive group to even go to cotillion. It’s like a secret party for fancy people.
3. Speaking of exclusive groups, if you refer to Coosa Country Club as “the club,” then yes you’re fancy, because only people who are members there call it “the club.” The rest of us call it by its full Christian name, Coosa Country Club. So if someone tells you they’re having dinner at “the club” or drinks at “the club,” then please get out of their way because you’re too poor to speak to them.
4. Now that the weather’s getting nice, we see a lot of cyclists and mountain bikers out and about. If you have one of those super light but extremely expensive mountain bikes that cost more than most people’s mortgage, you’re fancy. And add to your fanciness level if you wear the actual designated cycling clothes and call it your “kit,” which includes the special shoes that clip into the pedals.
5. Right about now everyone’s lining up at the car wash on sunny days. If you pay for the full service wash at Goo Goo where other, poorer, people wash your car for you while you sit and wait in an air-conditioned room, then you’re too fancy for me. I pay my little $10 and spend an hour vacuuming.
6. A lot of people are walking and running for exercise right now. But fancy people can’t have regular athletic shoes like the rest of us. If you wear those On Cloud shoes, please consider yourself fancy. If you don’t know what those are, they’re expensive because they’re supposed to be super comfortable. I don’t own a pair, obviously. And speaking of shoes, if you have had a shoe store put you on one of those machines to test your pressure points and fitted you for shoes based on that, then you’re extremely fancy. I just buy whatever’s on sale.
7. This is the time of year when lots of folks are out in the yard gardening. Y’all, plants are expensive. If you have purchased a Japanese maple for your yard, you’re certainly a little fancy because those things are expensive. And rightly so. They’re beautiful trees. I have one, but it was a gift. If anyone would like to gift me an additional Japanese maple I’ll happily take it. I almost feel like they’re a status symbol.
8. If you have your food delivered to you on a weeknight when you’re NOT drunk, then you’re fancy. What are you, Bill Gates, to have Uber Eats knocking on your door on a random Tuesday? That’s extravagant. Even if it’s pizza. Go wait in line at Little Caesars like the rest of us.
9. Spring is traditionally wedding season. If you got married at Coosa Country Club (“The club,” to some of you), Darlington Chapel or one of those very nice wedding venues in town, you’re fancy. You know what regular non-fancy people do? They get married on their granddaddy’s property next to his pond and their mom and Aunt Donna made deviled eggs for the reception and their cousin Beverly made the cake, which was a little dry but it was free.
10. If your spring break was to Universal Studios on a WHIM, you’re way too fancy for me. Going anywhere on a whim is sort of fancy. I have to plan and save for months just to spend a weekend in Helen, Georgia. There are bills that don’t get paid so I go to the beach. I cannot relate to people who say things like “Rick and I decided on Thursday night we wanted to go to Breckenridge so we packed up Banks and Stetson, dropped the two doodles off at Doggy Daycare and flew out on Friday morning.”