Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
I remember that my skating started on a Sunday morning.
Houston, a lifelong friend, pulled up in front of the house that I lived in on Reece Street in North Rome. I was sitting on the front porch with my feet propped up on a rail that ran around the porch. I was barefooted, and when he called me I got up and walked down to the car without shoes. He had a carload of girls.
“Come on” he said.
“Where are you going, “I asked.
“We going to Pennville.”
“What’s at Pennville?” I asked.
“Roller skating.”
Roller skating didn’t sound so good. I had never in my life had on a pair of skates. But in those days I would give anything at least one try. I turned and started back inside to get my shoes. In just a few minutes I was back and sitting in a seat full of girls.
We were packed in like sardines. I believe the car that Duggan had at that time was a DeSoto. There wasn’t that kind of room in it as I remember. But I can’t complain about being jammed in between a bunch of girls. We headed for Pennville.
When you are in a car jammed tight like sardines and with all the laughter and carrying on, it didn’t seem long before we were in Pennville. They began to get out and run inside to get a pair of skates.
I lagged behind for I had never had a pair of skates on in my life.
“Hey Lonie,” Duggan said, “come on get you a pair of skates.”
Very hesitant, I went over to the window and got a pair of skates. I put them on and, holding on for dear life, I made it out to the floor. I stood and watched the people on the floor. It looked easy enough.
Duggan was good on the skates, but his sister Dora Mae was the best. I watched as she seemed to float around the floor. What I didn’t know was that she had spent a lot of time on skates. In later years I would see her at a skating rink on Shorter Avenue. She was what we called the floor patrol person. She would watch and keep kids from getting hurt on the floor.
I watched how easy it seemed and made a move to get on the floor. The skates took off and I had no control over them.
Everyone moved out of my way as I went by. I know now that my feet was running at a speed that I could never skate at. I grabbed at everything in my way, trying to stop. I made it as I went by the juke box. I grabbed on to it and me and that juke box went out on to the floor. It came to a stop, with me hanging on.
I looked around and everyone was laughing. I will never know how I made it back to the front where there was a bench. I found the bench and sat down.
You would have thought that I would have learned my lesson, but I didn’t. I went skating several more times with Duggan and his carload of skaters.
Then I got with another buddy who was from Chattanooga. He had a sister that worked in a skating rink there. She was the best I have ever seen. He had two sisters and they could skate. The oldest one, Mary, was the best. I would spent hours on the floor with her giving me instructions on what to do.
I got to be good and wanted to learn to dance on skates. Mary taught me how and I think, back then, I skated just about everywhere there was a skating rink.
We would go to the Grand Old Opry in Nashville and, when it was over, come to what was called Murfreesboro Road Rink. One of my favorites at that time was at Lake Howard outside of Lafayette.