The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of inductees on Wednesday. This year’s class includes seven acts being inducted as performers: Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine and The Spinners.
Some rock and roll “purists” will look at this list and shake their head. They will ask what Missy Elliott or Willie Nelson are doing in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In recent years the Hall has broadened the scope of who is eligible to include a larger pool of artists. While purists may be bothered by this, it seems to me that this is the right approach.
From its earliest days, rock and roll has been heavily influenced by many different genres of music. Elvis’ musical roots were gospel and country, and this was the case for many early rock and rollers. Blues has long been an inspiration for rockers. We need look no further than Led Zeppelin or Eric Clapton.
The lines between rock and country have long been blurred. “Southern Rock” could easily be called country as well. I point to Charlie Daniels and Marshall Tucker. The Hall long ago inducted Johnny Cash. Though a country music icon, I don’t think anyone questions his influence on rock music.
We have created these arbitrary musical lanes, probably for the benefit of radio station formats and record company marketers. The reality is that artists of all genres draw ideas and inspiration from other artists from different genres. One of Johnny Cash’s last recordings was a Nine Inch Nails cover.
Hip hop has certainly had its impact on rock music. Blondie’s “Rapture” is an early example. Aerosmith embraced the Run DMC cover of “Walk This Way.” There are countless other examples of rock songs that are clearly influenced by hip hop. The Hall has recognized this and is honoring DJ Kool — an early DJ from New York who was instrumental is mainstreaming rap and hip hop — with the Musical Influencer award.
The influence of other styles can be seen all over rock music. One can’t help but hear the influence of jazz in groups like Steely Dan or classical music in many songs by Electric Light Orchestra, and Emerson, Lake and Palmer.
I think we will gradually see an erosion of the arbitrary walls between musical styles. Artists have long ignored them. The transition from traditional radio and physical recording formats like records, cassettes and CDs to streaming formats has hastened the tearing down of the lines.
Listeners no longer have to choose the format of the station they listen to. They are more likely to be exposed to new sounds that the radio probably wouldn’t have exposed them to in the past. They can build their own playlists and stations that fit their particular tastes. It is easier to sample new things.
The ability to download individual songs rather than having to buy whole albums goes a long way to bringing the different lanes together. Someone may not generally care for a particular type of music but they might hear a particular song that appeals to them. They can now just download that song.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is changing with the times. It should be applauded for this effort. As the music industry continues to change and evolve, hopefully so will the Hall.