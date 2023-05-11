My parents, the late Paul and Charlotte Terrell, were both teachers. All I ever heard from the time I was 4 years old, from many of their friends, was, “I bet you’re gonna be a teacher just like Charlotte and Paul.” Nope. I wanted to show those folks that I could have other interests. So I went to Shorter University (known then as Shorter College) and earned a B.A. in Speech Communications.
My first career was scheduling surgery and conducting patient education. I worked in thoracic surgery at Emory Clinic, where I worked closely with the residents on their thoracic rotation. At Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic I scheduled orthopaedic cases for Shepherd Spinal Center, as well as for Piedmont Hospital. I worked at Eye Consultants of Atlanta, where I scheduled oculoplastic cases. In later years, regulations changed and only nurses could schedule surgery and conduct patient education. So I went back to school and earned a paralegal certificate at Emory and launched my paralegal career.
Last October I retired. These days I enjoy having more time for my family, and activities like riding my bike, having lunch with friends, and visiting the grandchildren. Some of my time is spent working on several writing projects, one of which is a book of short stories based on my experiences as a Christian parent. We had some wonderful times. Like the time we encountered two angels in one day.
Two angels in one day
This story takes place when the children were in the 4th and 5th grade at Warren T. Jackson Elementary School on Mt. Paran Road, in Atlanta. It was the first day of school after the Christmas holiday and I was taking the children to school. Just as I pulled onto I-75 North, from Howell Mill Road, I hit something and we went spinning across I-75 and stopped next to the retaining wall. I never saw whatever it was I hit. It is nothing short of a miracle nobody hit us as we went spinning across I-75. That’s when I knew an angel had protected us. I was exceedingly grateful we were not injured. A City of Atlanta policeman, already on the scene, told me I was the fifth driver to hit an unsecured dolly that fell from a construction truck.
The underside of my car was destroyed. The tow truck driver said my car would be towed to Cheshire Bridge Road. I asked the tow truck driver to drop us off at the Moores Mill exit. He refused. He made us ride in that wrecker all the way to Cheshire Bridge Road and we had to walk home! My son was very unhappy about the situation. He said, “Father God, would you please send us a Grandma Lady who wouldn’t be afraid to pick up a woman and two children and give us a ride home.” The very moment he finished that little prayer, a Mercedes Benz C Class convertible, driven by a silver haired “grandma lady,” stopped to give us a ride. She said, “Hi! Get in.” We’d been walking on Habersham Road where there were no sidewalks. Every time a car came along, we had to get on the curb. She said, “I passed by y’all and wanted to stop but I had to turn around.” It was impossible not to have seen her. That is when we knew she was an angel. Yep. Grandma Lady Angel.
Needless to say, the children never made it to school that day, and I didn’t make it to work. My boss loved this story, especially the part about the car stopping just perfectly next to the retaining wall in the middle of I-75 in rush hour traffic. He said, “An angel had y’all in its pocket. Y’all stopped just perfectly beside the retaining wall.” Indeed. I truly think we encountered an angel at that juncture, followed by the “grandma lady angel” who gave us a ride home.
Life is just right these days. Putting deadlines to my writing projects enables me to turn dreams into goals. I’m enjoying retirement and am delighted my book is taking shape.