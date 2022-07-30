Humans seem to be in a mad rush when it comes to handling their wounded selves — if they handle them at all.
Well, no kidding. Pain is uncomfortable. None of us enjoy it. But we ALL have wounded places. It is inescapable. You don’t get out unscathed.
Wounds bring messages.
When people who are meant to love and protect us abuse us instead, one message might be that “love isn’t safe,” or “it isn’t safe to receive love.”
When bad things happen to us, a message that might be received is “Good things won’t come, stop expecting them.”
Some messages tell you not to hope for better and that “nice experiences are not for you.”
None of these messages are true. You CAN have the good things, the sweet moments. No matter what has been lost. No matter what you have experienced up to this point. The good will still come to you.
We live in a very churched culture. There’s a Scripture that was often used in churches I attended that sent the message that I be in a big hurry to forgive or else I would not be forgiven. It’s taken out of context, and it places conditions on people who God loves unconditionally.
God does not withhold any good thing.
Unforgiveness (whether toward others, ourselves, or God) is the result of a wounded place. And God is after that wounded place. He is near to the broken-hearted.
So if you have been driven by this religious mindset, rushed past yourself with legalistic rhetoric, be still now.
Be present with Yourself.
There’s a part of You that’s been left behind. Go back there and sit with Her, sit with Him — for however long it takes. Listen to what your pain has to say. It deserves to be heard.
Restoration is meant for you. No strings attached.
Traumatic experiences send the message that you must flee. It gets locked up in the bones. The dismantling process is a lengthy one.
Slowing down is a learned thing and it takes practice, especially if you have been in a state of fight-or-flight for most of your life.
But relief does come. As false messages are replaced with truth, rest comes.
So, the good news:
♦ You can be still now.
♦ Absolutely NO rushing required.
♦ Provision will be made for you. You do not have to be the one ensuring your survival.
“As long as you keep secrets and suppress information, you are fundamentally at war with yourself…The critical issue is allowing yourself to know what you know. That takes an enormous amount of courage.” — Dr. Bessel A. van der Kolk
Born in Rome, Olivia Gunn returned to her roots after studying at a university in Scotland. She is currently obtaining an MFA in Creative Writing and working on a book of essays as well as nonfiction.