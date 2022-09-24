One of the biggest changes our society has experienced as a result of the pandemic is an explosion of people working remotely. Obviously, some jobs don’t lend themselves to remote work. There were people who worked remotely prior to covid. I was one of them. However, that number skyrocketed during the height of the pandemic. As the crisis has eased, many people have returned to their workplaces.
Others have continued to work from home. Many employers realized that certain jobs could be done just as easily from home as from the office. Some have given their employees the option of continuing to work remotely or returning to the office, while others decided to have their employees continue to work remotely. For this second group, the reasons are often financial. Many companies saw there were cost savings associated with remote workers.
I started my own business in 2017 where I worked almost exclusively remotely. I learned the pros and cons quickly. Yes, there is a downside to working remotely. This helped me adjust to the new reality of the pandemic as I was already doing it. I just needed to adapt to those I had to work with who suddenly had to adjust to the world of remote work. We all remember those painful early Zooms we had to endure while people learned the new tool.
Many of the advantages to working remotely are obvious. You can set yourself in an environment that is comfortable for you. There is no commute so you can save time and money and avoid traffic. The dress code only applies when you have video meetings, and if you position the camera correctly, only from the waist up.
Many remote workers have some flexibility with their schedule. They can fit a personal errand into the day and just work their required hours on a slightly adjusted schedule. Depending on the job, some can even set their own hours as long as they meet the requirements set by their employer. There are those employees whose work is monitored remotely by their employer so that flexibility may be somewhat curtailed.
Working from home isn’t a bed of roses though. There are negatives too. There are more distractions. Life can get in the way of work. Taking 5 or 10 minutes to deal with something not work related isn’t usually a problem, until those minutes start to add up. Performing tasks you don’t enjoy, or that are difficult, can sometimes become a problem. It is easier to delay them at home by looking for distractions. It is easier to stay focused at the office and get the less pleasant task done.
We can also lose the social aspects of the workplace. We often make friends at work. Interacting with others is something humans need. Physically going to work provides a separation between work life and home life that can be needed. Sometimes people working from home don’t know when to go “off the clock”
Remote work is here to stay. Employers and employees, alike, are seeing the benefits. It will open the workforce to new people for whom going to work made taking a job more difficult, like working mothers. We are going through the growing pain stage right now, but I believe it will be a long term benefit to society.