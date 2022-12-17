The holidays are upon us. They sometimes sneak up quickly. You don’t have to look at a calendar to know Christmas is approaching. Many of my neighbors have taken the time to decorate their homes and yards. It’s enjoyable driving around the neighborhood at night looking at the light displays. It reminds me of my block growing up, where many of our neighbors did the same.
If you don’t have light displays near by, a trip to the store will tell you what season it is. The decorations and signage remind you over and over. If that doesn’t sink in, just listen to the music playing. Stay more than 10 minutes and you are sure to hear someone’s cover of “Sant Claus Is Coming To Town” or “Winter Wonderland.” These seem to start earlier and earlier every year. There was a time when they didn’t start til after Thanksgiving. Now it seems they start easing you into it by the beginning of November. My 30-plus years in retail made me somewhat immune to it.
Of course, you don’t need to leave the house to know the holidays are here. Just turn on the television. The commercials will make sure you know you have gifts to buy. Lifetime and the Hallmark Channel will be running the seemingly endless supply of Christmas movies. Actually, I think it’s really the same movie. They just CGI to put different actors in it.
Then there are the annual Christmas specials. I’m not ashamed to say that if I happen to see Rudolph, Frosty, or the others we grew up watching, I will watch it, at least for a while. Then there are the traditional movies that run every year at this time. TBS and TNT will run “A Christmas Story” 100 times. “It’s A Wonderful Life” will be run multiple time, as will “White Christmas,” and my personal favorite — “The Bells of St. Mary’s.” Of course, there will be the annual debate over whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie or not.
Even your email inbox will remind you of the season. If you shop online, or signed up on any retailer’s website, your inbox will fill up with ads alerting you to the amazing sales that await a simple click of your mouse.
At some point you will encounter the Salvation Army ‘s Santa ringing their bell. This serves as a reminder to me of the other side of the holidays. There are far too many people for whom this season isn’t so holly and jolly. If you have the means, please give to the group of your choice. Help brighten the day of a child on Christmas morning. There are many options out there. My personal favorite is Toys For Tots, but there are others.
I poke fun at some of the holiday traditions, but the truth is I would miss them if they were to go away. Some of my fondest memories are from this season. From the memory of getting that toy I really wanted, to watching my son open the toy he really wanted, or the holiday mishaps, and even family holiday fights; these are the memories that last forever. These are stories we retell year after year and bring a smile to my face.
I wish everyone a happy, healthy and safe holiday.