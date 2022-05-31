I was fortunate to attend a very moving Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.
The Exchange Club of Rome sponsors the event every year to mark the day and to remind those in attendance just what Memorial Day is really about.
I had never been to this particular event before. It was held at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, indoors, and as soon as I walked in I could see a large casket draped with the American flag, which was an immediate and very jarring reminder of why we were there.
I’d estimate there were about 100 people there. All around the seating area there were military displays showing uniforms, photos and military memorabilia and even military vehicles representing a wide range of military history.
And of course there were flags representing the various branches of the military as well. So visually, the organizers did a great job of setting the scene.
The program wasn’t long but it was filled with very poignant moments. One that really stood out for me is when a speaker asked those in the audience to stand if they had been active in the various military campaigns of the past. As he named the war or conflict, and each group stood up, it somehow made the idea of war and sacrifice so much more tangible. Vietnam wasn’t just something that happened a long time ago in a far away country. Here were folks sitting right next to us who had risked it all to do their duty to our country.
Men and women stood to acknowledge that they too had answered the country’s call to arms. And I’m not ashamed to say that a tear or two may have welled up in my eyes to think that these... what I would call old men and women... still have more courage and fight left in them than many of us do today.
I was especially touched when the speaker asked the Rosies in attendance to stand and be counted as well. These were the women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II, many of whom produced munitions and war supplies. It made me glad to know that they too were being recognized for the role they played. They too helped win the war.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 5 were in attendance to do the Presentation of the Colors as well as a gun and canon salute.
Another very moving part of the ceremony was the Laying of the Wreaths. Once again, as the different representatives walked up to salute their respective wreath, I had to brush away tears. There’s something about a veteran saluting the symbol of their fallen comrades that will reduce almost anyone to a blubbering mess.
There was even a representative of Gold Star Families, those families who paid the ultimate price when their loved one died in battle.
Cry No. 3 came when a lone bagpiper sent his mournful notes throughout the pavilion immediately after the laying of the wreaths. The crowd sat in silence as the music washed over us.
One thing that really sticks out to me is that the speaker who asked the veterans of past wars and conflicts to stand, also had asked everyone under the age of 21 to stand. And I think there may have been just one or two young people there.
I would like to ask that those of you who can make it to next year’s Memorial Day ceremony, please make an effort to go and take your young people with you. There are similar ceremonies in Shannon and Lindale so you can choose the one you’d like to attend.
For many people, Memorial Day means a holiday, the lake, the pool, grilling and sunshine. And that’s not a bad thing. But it’s important for us all, especially younger folks, to know that they get to enjoy all these things because brave men and women paid, AND CONTINUE TO PAY, a very high price.
There’s a song called “And the Band Played Waltzing Matilda” about a veteran recalling his terrible days at war and that people forget the heavy price some pay for freedom. Some of the most poignant lyrics of that song seem to apply to us today....
And so now every April, I sit on me porch
And I watch the parades pass before me
And I see my old comrades, how proudly they march
Reviving old dreams of past glories
And the old men march slowly, old bones stiff and sore
They’re tired old heroes from a forgotten war
And the young people ask, “what are they marching for?”
And I ask myself the same question.
But the band plays Waltzing Matilda
And the old men still answer the call
But as year follows year, more old men disappear
Someday no one will march there at all
As I said before, with absolutely no disrespect, the pavilion on Monday was filled with old men. And I’d wager that’s the way it looked at the other Memorial Day services in Shannon and Lindale. But our old men will one day be gone. They have done their part. It’s time for us to do ours.