I’m remembering my cousin who was like a sister to me. Her name was Tara Jean “Sissy” (Ward) Murphy. She grew up in Cedartown and moved to California in 1991 after her first marriage. Ten years ago she passed away unexpectedly. She is gone, but never forgotten.
Tara, born on Oct. 1, 1969, in Rome, was my Uncle Doyal’s daughter with Lisa Fortune. She had three older brothers: Mark, Scott and Richy. They lived across from us on Fairview Avenue, where many Ward relatives resided.
My sister Camille and Tara have been my closest friends since we were babies. They learned American Sign Language to communicate with me in my native language. We shared many happy memories, especially our birthday celebrations that we always had together for years.
Mama, our maternal grandmother, lived nearby. We often visited her. On Easter Sunday of 1972, we dressed up in our fancy outfits and hats — I wore white, Camille wore light blue and Tara wore pink. We carried baskets with eggs in them. That day was very special and I still treasure the first photo of us from that day, 51 years ago.
Camille and Tara went to the McCarty Kindergarten class. I was a year younger than them, but I wanted to join them so badly that the school director agreed to let me attend the class with them. We graduated from the McCarty Kindergarten together on May 23, 1975. I wrote a column about it, “Kindergarten Kinship,” for the Rome News-Tribune. I also donated two large framed pieces of memorabilia, made by Kiela’s Photo Lab, with our kindergarten pictures and my graduation gown, to the Polk County Historical Society Museum on March 31.
I also wrote an earlier column, “A Storied Vision,” about how Tara and Camille would visit my class at Georgia School for the Deaf on special occasions, including celebrating my classmate’s birthday in the Primary Building.
In the late 1970s, on special occasions Camille, Tara and I participated in Diana Woody’s School of Dance and Little Miss Cedar Valley beauty pageants.
At Aunt June’s house, we had an annual Ward family reunion. Camille, Tara and I often stole the show by goofing around while the Ward uncles were singing and playing their guitars.
Tara and my family continued to support me in several pageants over the years, as well as my cheerleading games at GSD. Once, Tara and I sneaked into a dorm room for me to change into my cheerleader uniform before the Homecoming game started. My classmate took a photo of us.
Tara and I exchanged many creative, handmade letters while we were studying at different schools. We would fold them into small envelopes and give them to each other when we returned home. I still have Tara’s letters.
Tara and I celebrated our graduation in 1988 by attending each other’s ceremonies. Later in that same year, Carmen came into the world. Tara was overjoyed to have a baby sister.
Tara and I became each other’s bridesmaids when we each tied the knot shortly after our graduations. She moved to California with her husband and pursued a career in the banking industry, though her marriage didn’t last long. In 1993. Tara and I happily reunited in California where I went to a friend’s wedding with my ex. Tara later remarried and had two daughters, Haley and Hannah.
Tara returned to Cedartown several times, including to attend two funerals: her brother Mark’s and her father’s. They both died unexpectedly at different times. I was there to support her when Mark passed away. I still have a photo from 2000. It was the last time Camille, Tara and I posed together.
Tara attended the CHS Class of 1988 20th reunion in Cedartown five years before she passed away. I was in Maryland at that time, so I could not see her. I did know that she had a wonderful time there.
On April 7, 2013, Tara and her friend were walking across the road from a restaurant to their car when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle. Though her friend escaped injury, Tara was killed instantly. The news devastated me. Tara’s mother, who had cancer, died of grief less than a year later, on February 24, 2014.
Tara’s ashes rest in Polk Memory Gardens in Cedartown, along with her parents and her stepfather. Tara was a precious gift to me and to the world. I celebrate her life and legacy every year on Facebook.