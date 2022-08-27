Many times lately after losing a friend I have thought to myself, “Were you as good a friend to (name) as he was to you?” And most times the answer from me is, “No, that person was a better friend to me.” I will then conclude in my heart that I will do better with my friends who are still with me on this side of the sun.
Ma Betty was a special kind of friend: Sisterhood meant so much to her.
We exchanged clothes. When she was tired of her outfits, she would give them to me and I would do the same to her. She was a show off when it came to clothes. Modeling was her second avocation.
On Sunday mornings she would walk in front of me to let me know that she was wearing one of the outfits from my closet. She especially loved clothing that was afro-centric in appearance. She could wear a scarf more gracefully and elegantly than anyone I know. She tried to teach me how to wear them. By the end of the service my scarf would be turned all around my neck or around my waist. She would look at me and ask, “Now Mrs. Samuel, what happened?” I would just say, “It moved, Ma Betty.” I finally gave up on disappointing her and myself and gave her all of my scarves.
She loved the Sisterhood concept. Ma Betty created her own sorority and managed it well.
Ma Betty left a trace of herself on every thing that she touched and everyone that she encountered.
She was special because she loved deeply. She was concerned about mankind. She loved her immediate family but she lived by the belief that all humans were special and her God-given gift was for her to make them aware of that.
Years ago, I was speaking to one of my spiritual sons about Ma Betty and he agreed that she would put her arms around the entire world if her arms were long enough. Randy Robinson chimed in as we were reminiscing and said that she was one special lady.
He recalled the time when he and her son, Stanley, got into a fight in the dirt. They were throwing hard killer punches at each other, calling each other names and talking about each other’s mamas. That has always been a no no in the Black culture. Ma Betty made the two boys get up out of the dirt, and she sat both of them down and told them how much she loved them and wanted them to get along. He said he was shaking in his boots because he thought she was going to fuss him out and send him home after that. Instead, she asked him if he were hungry.
When Ma Betty worked at the hospital, she was like everybody’s angel. My son was born with an illness and every couple of days I was headed to the emergency room with him. She greeted me each time as if she had not seen that sick baby just the day before. “Come on and let’s get the information down so that he can be seen after.” She never formed an opinion about me. She bonded with Stephen and always referred to him as her boy, and I let her.
She was serious about him — more than I realized. Wherever he was in revival, far or near, she was there to support him. One week he was in revival in Augusta. Gail Kinnebrew and I were going to stay for more than one day so we left her behind. That evening we walked into the church to find about 3,000 worshipers already there. I felt Gail’s hand on my shoulder and she asked in a whisper, “Mrs. Samuel, isn’t that Ma Betty down there?” It did not take much straining to figure out that it was Ma Betty. She was dressed to a T and was just shaking hands with everybody in reach (and probably telling everyone who she was and what the evangelist for the evening was to her).
After worshipping that evening, we caught up with her. She had forgotten that she could not drive at night but, because she was one to not be outdone, she said, “Oh no, I can drive back.” We allowed her to make the attempt for about 20 miles on I-20. Then I told Gail, who was in the car with me, that we were going to stop her and demand that she let one of us drive her home. She surrendered without much fight at all.
She took her ministry seriously. Her last major role at church that she truly enjoyed was greeting the visitors. She made us all feel welcome in our own church. She would walk with that mic to all of the visitors, and she would talk in between, quoting Scripture and praising the Lord.
She was a natural actress and performed in many plays. “On Whom her Mantle Falls,” “A Slice of the Black Experience,” and the hit “When Mama Prays.” She was a lover of literature of all kind, poetry, prose, fiction and nonfiction.
Over the last five years I have had to ask myself the question, “Have you been as good a friend to (name) as he was to you?” I chose Ma Betty to remember here because Ma Betty lived the kind of life that Maya Angelou spoke of: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said to them, people will forget what you did to them, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
Ma Betty, we will never forget how you made us feel in your home, in the street, in the hospital, in the church, and in this world.