In a bid to reframe Asa and Sallie Prior’s five Deaf children — from burdens and tragedies to beautiful contributing members of society — we spotlight each of them. Last week, we looked at Ephraim and Middleton.
The 12th of 14 children, Lucius Augustus Prior was born on Dec. 10, 1826, in Greene County, Georgia. Lucius probably learned ASL since Ephraim, then 20, and Middleton, 18, attended American School for the Deaf in Hartford, Connecticut.
Lucius probably taught at Cedar Valley Academy, as it was common for 15- to 18-year-olds to assist. Asa later mentioned in a letter to ASD, the premier teacher training school, that Lucius wanted to become a teacher. Deaf individuals were considered qualified teachers after studying four or more years there.
In 1849, Lucius met his future wife, Mary Teague Hoge (1837-1906), while attending Georgia School for the Deaf. Curiously, only Lucius and Angeline attended GSD.
On April 4, 1849, Lucius entered ASD. Early records praise Lucius’s abilities and later notes paint a negative picture. ASD Museum’s records show Lucius’s expulsion on Sept. 21, 1849.
Lucius was homeschooled in 1850. According to an article, Lucius and Angeline went to Pennsylvania School for the Deaf sometime afterward.
On Jan. 20, 1859, Lucius married Mary in Cave Spring. They had seven children.
In fall 1874, The Weekly Commercial reported that Lucius raised “a lot of fine, large red apples and a mammoth quince in his magnificent orchard at Prior’s Station.”
Lucius only reported attending ASD in 1849 on the 1880 U.S. Federal Census Schedules of Defective, Dependent, and Delinquent Classes, which mandated recording information about Deaf and other people, including whether Deaf people had attended a Deaf school.
Lucius passed away on Jan. 9, 1887, in present-day Esom Hill, Georgia. He is buried at the Church of Christ Cemetery in Borden Springs, Alabama, where his family attended church. The cemetery caretaker mistakenly removed stones from unmarked graves, so the exact location of his burial is unknown.
A headshot of Lucius exists, but its whereabouts is unknown.
♦ Sarah Ann Abigail Thatcher Prior was born in Greene County on Oct. 2, 1828. She is named after her mother, but everyone called her Abigail.
Sources mention all five Deaf Priors attending CVA. Then, the 1850 Census shows she was homeschooled. The 1860 Census lists Abigail as a servant residing with her brother, Haden, and his family. In the 1870 Census, Abigail is living with Haden’s son James and his family. The 1880 Census shows that Abigail lived with Middleton, her Deaf brother. In the DDD Schedules, there are no schools listed for Abigail. The 1890 Census was lost to a fire. According to the 1900 Census, she resided with her nephew Asa Potts, his family, and her Deaf sister, Angeline.
Abigail passed away on Nov. 3, 1904, in Cedartown, Georgia. There are no announcements of her death. She is probably buried with Angeline in Friendship Cemetery in Cedartown.
♦ Angeline Antoinette Prior, the last child, was born in Greene County on July 28, 1831.
From 1835 to 1845, she attended CVA. The DDD Schedules show that Angeline went to GSD from 1848 to 1850. The 1850 Census lists Angeline being homeschooled. A newspaper article mentioned she went to PSD.
On April 24, 1855, she married Samuel Thomas Potts (1830-1867), Lucius’s classmate at GSD. They moved from Cedartown to Mississippi, where Potts was from, and then later to Texas. They had 7 children, the last two were twins.
One of the twins died in April 1867. Samuel and the other twin mysteriously died on Nov. 2, 1867. One more child’s death followed. After that, Angeline returned to Cedartown with four children.
On Sept. 16, 1869, Angeline married Thomas Jackson Payne (1845-1928), 14 years her junior. He entered GSD in 1858. They had 2 children. The 1880 Census shows that Angeline lived with two Potts children and two Payne children in present day Cedartown, without Thomas. In the 1888-1895 U.S. Special Census on Deaf Family Marriages and Hearing Relatives, a note reads Thomas “deserted his wife and two children, and went to Arkansas, where he married again without having obtained a divorce.” An 1888 Arkansas marriage certificate confirms the second marriage.
In her final years, Angeline lived with her oldest son, his family, and Abigail. Angeline passed away on Aug. 10, 1901, in Cedartown. She is likely buried at the Friendship Cemetery with her Potts children and sister Abigail.
In GSD’s centennial publication, the 50th Anniversary Celebrations section identifies Angeline as a notable student, the only participant who attended GSD in the one-room log cabin. The section has only two pictures. Angeline is in both; one is a headshot and the other is a group picture. Those two pictures, together with Lucius’s missing headshot, are the only three known pictures of the Deaf Priors and their parents.
In celebration of the Deaf Priors’ lives, GSD Alumni Association dedicated a monument on July 28, 2022, at Asa Prior Cemetery in Cedartown.