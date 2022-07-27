The Deaf Priors have been framed in articles and books as burdens, problems, or tragedies of the Prior family. This phenomenon happens frequently, even in more current sources. Words, like “tragedy,” “handicapped,” “deaf and dumb,” “deaf and mute,” “indigent,” and more derogatory descriptions await us. Truth be told, the Deaf Priors lived beautiful, full, productive lives and contributed to society. They were gifts of God, and we should value them just as much as the other Priors.
Out of 14 children Asa and Sarah Abigail “Sallie” Prior had, five were born Deaf. Let’s spotlight each Deaf child…
♦ Their first child, Ephraim Witcher Prior, named after his maternal grandfather, was born in Greene County, Georgia on Oct., 3, 1806.
The Prior family believed in the importance of education, so they probably hired private tutors. Asa must have pushed for a Deaf school in Georgia. On June 9, 1832, Ephraim and his younger Deaf brother, Middleton, entered American School for the Deaf in Hartford, Connecticut. Asa paid for their tuition, boarding, and meals. According to ASD’s admission records, the family resided near Madison, Morgan County, Georgia. Ephraim was listed as a mechanic.
Later in 1832, Ephraim’s name was drawn in the Cherokee Land Lottery, receiving parcel 246 in the 10th District, 4th Section of Walker County. This area would become Dade County, Georgia.
Georgia School for the Deaf was established by John J. Flournoy in 1833, but the school would not be officially opened for 13 more years. Meanwhile, Asa continued to push the state to open GSD.
In 1834, the Prior family moved to Cedar Valley, present-day Cedartown, Georgia. In the same year, the state started paying Deaf Georgians to study at ASD, but Asa continued paying for Ephraim and Middleton.
On Jan. 7, 1835, Ephraim returned home. His father donated land on which the first location of the First Baptist Church would be built. When the church was completed, Cedar Valley Academy opened there so that Ephraim and his siblings could attend school closer to home. On July 2, 1838, the children lost their mother to cancer. She was buried in the family cemetery, Asa Prior Cemetery, adjacent to the church.
Between 1850 and his death, there is little information about Ephraim. Elzaphan King privately taught the Deaf Priors in 1850. He was only one year older than Lucius.
Shortly after, Ephraim and Middleton joined Asa as he unsuccessfully tried to establish Prior County in Texas. In 1853, Asa drafted a will in Georgia. In the summer of 1854, Asa’s health declined, and it became obvious that he was dying. Strangely, Ephraim and Middleton left Asa with a friend and returned to Georgia. A few days later, Asa passed away.
After Asa’s death, his wealth was distributed among his heirs according to the will he drafted. The Deaf Priors got $1,000 each and Asa’s property in Georgia was divided as equally as possible among the five children and placed in trustees’ care to manage for the remainder of the Deaf Priors’ lives. This was common practice at the time. The hearing children received varying amounts of cash. In 1858, Asa’s property in Texas was sold and the money equally divided among all of Asa’s children.
In the 1860 Census, Ephraim is residing with his brother, Haden.
Ephraim passed away at the age of 70 on Feb. 14, 1877, in Cedartown and is buried in the family cemetery.
♦ James Middleton Prior, called Middleton, was born on Nov. 6, 1808 in Greene County, Georgia. He was the second child.
When Ephraim and Middleton entered ASD, Middleton was also listed as a mechanic. Middleton also attended CVA and was privately taught.
In the 1850 Census, he was listed as a laborer and the 1860 Census shows he was a farmer.
Records showed that Middleton served as a Union soldier during the Civil War from July 4, 1864, to July 7, 1865.
After the infamous Milan 1880 Conference banned teaching signed languages worldwide, it appears the U.S. Federal Census added Schedules of Defective, Dependent, and Delinquent Classes to the 1880 Census, which mandated recording information about Deaf and other people, including whether Deaf people had attended a Deaf school. Ephraim had died, so he was not listed. Middleton reported that he attended ASD.
Middleton passed away on April 27, 1882, at the age of 73 in Cedartown. He is also buried in the Asa Prior Cemetery.
Next week, we will spotlight the last three Deaf Priors, Lucius, Abigail, and Angeline.
In celebration of the Deaf Prior siblings’ beautiful lives, Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association is hosting a dedication ceremony tomorrow, July 28, at 11 a.m. at the Asa Prior Cemetery on Brooks Street. It will be the first landmark in honor of the Deaf Priors and CVA! Everyone is welcome!